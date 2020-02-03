The Kansas City Chiefs won the first Super Bowl in five decades on Sunday evening, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in a game that included big games, a young big quarterback and a comeback in the fourth quarter. exciting. The game almost ended with 1:25 to go in the fourth quarter when, in the 4th and 10th, former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark sacked Jimmy Garoppolo to force a low roll.

The sack allowed Kansas City to recover the ball and allowed attacking midfielder Damien Williams to skate the game with a second touchdown in the fourth quarter and ended a scorching season for Clark. After being silent for much of the night, Garoppolo’s bag was Clark’s fifth playoff bag and thirteenth for him during the regular season and playoffs.

After the match, Clark turned to Twitter to thank his agent, Erik Burkhardt, for the work that Burkhardt and his team had done in analyzing the tales and trends of the 49ers’ offensive line leading up to the match.

And they wonder why I am so confident. I am very well prepared goofys! My coaches didn’t do this, my little team of experts did. https://t.co/p5XbxE2TSJ

– Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 3, 2020

In 2019, Burkhardt helped Clark secure the fourth-largest annual average defensive player contract in NFL history, and it’s likely that Clark will turn around and do what he can to help Burkhardt. With the combination and the NFL project soon to be published, publishing it in the public sphere could help Burkhardt recruit new potential clients to his agency, as this shows an example of what hiring an agent like him can do beyond just negotiating contracts.

And with that, we are in the offseason. The six weeks between the start and the start of the falsification period on March 16 will be filled with hype, talks about soon being free agents. So be sure to stay tuned here at Field Gulls as we will keep you posted on all the news regarding the Seahawks and the issues the team faces during the off season.