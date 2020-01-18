The Saint Gertrude High School in Virginia is at the center of controversy after a student in school uniform posted a photo on social media with the words “blackface” on it.

During the headmaster, sister Cecilia DwyerHaving called the photo “shocking,” some former students and parents claim that racial abuse had previously occurred in the school, the Atlanta Black Star reports.

The person in the photo wears the uniform of the private Catholic girls’ school and a mask of a CPR male with the N word shown below.

A woman who claims to be a former student said she endured racism during enrollment and the school “did nothing”.

“Okay, soooo St. Gertrude High School in Richmond, Va, how do you deal with it?” She tweeted. “You did nothing when I was a student and I had received threatening and downright racist mail in my house. Learn from your mistakes and properly punish this girl.”

Ok, soooo St. Gertrude High School in Richmond, Va, how do you deal with it? You didn’t do anything when I was a student and I had been sent threatening and downright racist mail to my house. Learn from your mistakes and properly punish this girl. @SaintGertrudeVA pic.twitter.com/IQxGVo5E1r

– A. (@akosua_yaasmeen) January 10, 2020

Others shared similar stories on social media.

“My daughter attended St. Gertrude’s High School in Richmond, VA. They seem to have a story of sweeping racist things like this under the carpet,” wrote another user, according to the Atlanta Black Star “

NBC 12 reports that James “J.J.” Minor, president of Richmond NAACP, said he received over 30 calls from disgruntled parents about the incident.

“Whether they’re children or not, they just did it,” he told NBC 12, declining to use Black Face as a mockery of African Americans. “Someone taught them how to do it, and people know what Blackface means, and it’s offensive.”

Other former students said they had a very different experience at school. Taylor Moore called the matter “disheartening” and said the students involved should face displacement, the Atlanta Black Star reports.

“It just shocked me (because) that was never my experience there,” said Moore, the Atlanta Black Star report. “I think there is a valuable lesson that serious actions have serious consequences. I pray for the school and the administrator to make the right decisions. “

Dwyer said the school is working to resolve the issue. “Letting something so disrespectful happen is shocking. I know I was shocked when I saw it. We’re trying to figure out how it happened and how it developed.”

