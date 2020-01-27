Former pro wrestler accused of escaping the scene after striking the 5-year-old boy by car

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. – A former wrestler was arrested on Sunday after beating a 5-year-old boy in his car and then escaping the scene, the authorities confirmed.

Mark “Van Hammer” Hildreth, 60, is charged with having left the scene of the accident with injuries and DUI.

According to a likely affidavit, Hildreth drove his black Mercedes-Benz S550 north on South Seacrest Boulevared in 2014 and approached the intersection of Southeast 34th Avenue in Boynton Beach when the boy and his father drove west on 34th Avenue.

Boynton Beach police said the child got in the way of Hildreth’s car, which hit the boy from behind and the child fell on the hood of the car.

Witnesses told the police that Hildreth first drove up, got out of his car, and said, “He jumped out of me” before getting in his vehicle and driving away without leaving any information behind.

The police said two witnesses followed Hildreth to his house.

A police officer arrived home a short time later and took Hildreth into custody, according to an affidavit.

The authorities said the officer noticed that Hildreth’s speech was blurry and that it was staggered.

Numerous witnesses told the authorities that they had shouted at Hildreth that he should not leave the scene of the accident, but had nevertheless left.

Hildreth refused to take an alcohol test according to the affidavit.

Authorities found that he hit no less than 58 mph in a 35 mph zone when he hit the boy.

Police said the child was taken to a local hospital in a stable condition. He is said to have suffered a road rash and possible internal injuries.

