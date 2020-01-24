Former police officer who lives in prison without parole confesses to news of the second murder

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A former Grandview policeman who has been sentenced to life without parole for murder has pleaded guilty to murdering another woman in 2010 today.

Jeffrey Moreland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed crime on Friday. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for murder and 10 years in prison for armed crime charges.

The charges were brought in connection with the murder of 75-year-old Nina Whitley on October 29, 2010, who was found dead at her home in South KC.

Moreland had previously been sentenced to life in Cass County without probation for the murder of Cara Jo Roberts in November 2008. She was killed in her Harrisonville home.

DNA evidence has linked Moreland to both murders.

The authorities acquired this DNA after a Harrisonville woman informed the authorities in summer 2011 that Moreland had raped her. Background information on this part of the story can be found here.

