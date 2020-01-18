Former official Chris Collins, the first congressman to endorse Trump, sentenced to 26 months in prison for insider trading

The first congressman to support President Donald Trump’s candidacy for the White House was sentenced to 26 months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to federal charges in an insider trading case.

Former New York official Chris Collins was convicted by judge Vernon Broderick in New York federal court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and misrepresentation in October . Federal prosecutors recommended Monday that Collins be sentenced to almost five years in prison.

“You had a duty and you betrayed it,” said Broderick, also fining Collins $ 200,000 and one year probation on probation.

Collins, 69, admitted to sharing non-public information with his son about the failed drug test in which they were investing. He addressed the court with emotion, saying in part: “I present myself today as a disgraced former member of Congress.”

The former Republican lawmaker pleaded on behalf of his son and blamed himself for putting his family in this situation. During the almost three-hour hearing, he spoke for a few minutes and begged his wife and daughter for support, asking them to stay with him.

Geoffrey Berman, the US prosecutor for the New York Southern District, accused Collins in a statement on Friday of showing “greed and contempt for the law”.

“Legislators have the deep privilege and responsibility of drafting and passing laws, but just as important, the absolute obligation to follow them,” added Berman. “Collins’ pride is a stark reminder that the people of New York can and should demand more from their elected officials, and that no matter how powerful, no lawmaker is above the law.”

Collins resigned from Congress before the guilty plea. By pleading guilty, Collins avoided a broader set of charges from his successor indictment, including securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Collins admitted to having given his son non-public information about the unsuccessful results of a drug test, which Collins had obtained because of his position as a member of the board of directors of the pharmaceutical company Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited.

Federal Prosecutors Allege Collins’ Son Cameron Collins Then Used Information To Share Company Actions Before Trial Results Were Made Public, Avoiding Loss Of $ 570,900 . And they allege that young Collins then passed on the information to other people who illegally exchanged it.