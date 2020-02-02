Former Nizamabad MP and Telangana Movement Leader Narayana Reddy Dies

He would attend a civic felicitation program on Sunday, said Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy. When everyone was waiting for him, the news came about his demise.

Hyderabad: Former MP from Nizamabad and one of the protagonists of the Telangana state movement M Narayana Reddy died Sunday after a short illness in a private hospital. He was 89.

He would attend a civic felicitation program on Sunday, said Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy. When everyone was waiting for him, the news came about his demise. What was meant as a congratulatory event became a condolence meeting, Indrakaran Reddy said.

Narayana Reddy had several educational institutions in the Nizamabad district. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condemned the death and gave instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange the state funeral for the leader.

