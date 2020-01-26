Former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, a basketball legend, died in a helicopter crash.

The accident happened on Sunday in Calabasas, confirmed TMZ Sports.

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it fell and a fire broke out.

Emergency personnel responded, but no one on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Kobe, who has used a helicopter to travel for years, was known to fly from Newport Beach, California, to DTLA’s STAPLES Center in his Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

KB is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters – Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.

Kobe has won five NBA championships and the 2008 MVP Award with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He retired in 2016 after scoring 60 points in his last game

The Lakers removed the two shirts from Kobe, number 8 and 24, the only player in team history to receive this honor.

Kobe won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball,” in 2018.