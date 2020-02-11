Former NBA star Dwyane Wade says he feels “proud” of LGBT + child Zaya

Dwyane Wade has talked about the pride he feels on his child as a member of the LGBT + community, and says he wants to “give her the best chance of being her best self”.

On Tuesday the former NBA star appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he spoke about the moment when his child, who was born as Zion, announced her wish to be called Zaya and with the pronouns “she” and “her.”

Wade began by saying that he and his wife, actor Gabrielle Union, are “proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ + community” and are also “proud allies.”

“We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously,” he told DeGeneres.

“So when a child comes home with a question, when a child comes home with a problem, when a child comes home with something, it’s our job as parents to listen, to give them the best information we can, the best feedback that we can. And that does not change because sexuality is now involved. “

Wade remembered the moment his child informed the family that she no longer wanted to be referred to as Zion.

The former basketball player stated that when his 12-year-old came home, she said, “Hey, so I want to talk to you. I think I’m ready to live my truth and I want to be referred to as” she “and her,” I would like you to call me Zaya. “

After Zaya’s announcement, Wade said he and Union felt it was their duty “to go out and get information” and “to contact every relationship we have”.

“My wife reached out to everyone in the cast of Pose. We are just trying to get as much information as possible to ensure that we give our child the best chance of being her best self, “said the 38-year-old.

The first London Trans Pride in September

The first London Trans Pride in September

“When Zion came home and said,” Call me Zaya and I am ready to accept this, “I looked at her and said,” You are our leader, you are our leader and it is our chance to allow you a voice. “

“At the moment it is because of us, because she is 12 years old,” he added. “But in the end it will be because of her.”

Several people praised Wade and Union for their support for the gender identity of Zaya.

“I can’t begin to tell you how much I love Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. I know it must be the norm, but it is not and they are such wonderful parents, “tweeted one person.

“Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union continue to set a great example for good parenting,” said another.

“Their support for Zaya and all their children is inspiring. You like to see it. “

During a recent interview on podcast All The Smoke, Wade, who has four children, condemned trolls who mock his child’s gender identity.

“Understand that you are the one who has the problems. You are the one who has the problems. It’s not the kids, “he said.

.