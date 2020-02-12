Former Moroccan international player Abdeslam Ouaddou joins the Algerian team

Former Moroccan international football player Abdeslam Ouaddou. / DR

Former Moroccan international Abdeslam Ouaddou, who played for different clubs, will join the technical staff of the Algerian national football team.

According to the Algerian Football Federation, the former Moroccan international will join the Greens at the start of their upcoming training camp, scheduled for March.

“Abdeslam Ouaddou and Djamel Belmadi (the current manager of the Algerian team) have already played together in Valenciennes (2009-2010) and have collaborated with the Qatari club in Lekhwiya,” Algeria’s governing body recalled.

“The President of the Algerian Football Federation, after examining the request of the national coach, agreed to welcome the former Atlas Lions player to the staff of the Greens,” he added.

For the record, Abdeslam Ouaddou played for various teams, including AS Nancy-Lorraine, Valenciennes and Rennes (France), Fulham (England), Olympiakos (Greece), Lekhwiya and Qatar SC (Qatar).