Former MLB pitcher is suing Houston Astros, saying the theft of signs has interrupted his career

A bad game against the Houston Astros in 2017 cost pitcher Mike Bolsinger his career.

Bolsinger, who promoted the Toronto Blue Jays, is now suing the Astros for claiming that he dropped out of his career after a game in August 2017 in which he had given up four runs against the Astros.

Earlier this year, the Astros was found to have developed a system that deciphers and communicates the pitching signs of the opposing teams during their 2017 championship season.

The lawsuit filed on Monday states that Bolsinger is seeking two types of damages. The first problem is consequential damage and general damage which, according to Bolsinger, has arisen and persists due to the “impairment and damage to his career” by the Astros.

The second form of compensation includes reimbursement in the form of the Astros, which reimburses its off-season bonus from winning the 2017 World Series. The awards are around $ 31 million, and Bolsinger wants the money to go to “charities to improve children’s lives” in Los Angeles and a fund for older, retired professional baseball players who need financial support.

Bolsinger gave up four runs against the Astros

Bolsinger was the starter at the University of Arkansas for three years before it was designed by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010.

He was then a starting pitcher in the small leagues for four years, the lawsuit said.

After Bolsinger was called up to the major leagues several times by the minors and played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he became a relief pitcher.

Bolsinger was called up during the Blue Jays game against the Astros on August 4, 2017 after previous pitchers in his team had given up multiple runs, the lawsuit said. He gave up four runs during the pitching and “was immediately quit and removed from the team to never return to Major League Baseball.”

The Blue Jays ultimately lost to the Astros 16-7.

“For a journeyman pitcher in the MLB like Plaintiff, a catastrophic inning, like the one that took place in Houston on August 4, could and did prove to be the killer for the plaintiff’s career in the MLB,” the lawsuit said.

“Because of the innings against the Houston Astros, plaintiff Bolsinger was no longer seen as a successful relief pitcher who could be trusted in this role and was not accepted by the Blue Jays for the following year.”

Bolsinger played baseball in Japan, the lawsuit says, where he was considered one of the top pitchers in 2018.