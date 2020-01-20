Defense attorney Michael Dwumfour announced his plans to move from the Michigan Wolverines and move on last week. Now he has a goal. Dwumfour announced on Monday that he will return to his home state of New Jersey to play for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Dwumfour, a former three-star recruit in the 2016 class, played 33 games in his four seasons at Ann Arbor. For the 2016 campaign, in which he only participated in one competition, he was able to get a red shirt season from the NCAA.

Dwumfour was expected to play a key role in defensive line rotation again in 2020 when he returns. In Michigan and the Wolverines, the wounds that rise alongside Carlo Kemp are piling up. With more three-man fronts in Michigan defense, it makes sense that there may not be as many options.

This is a good opportunity for Rutgers and the new (well, returning) head coach Greg Schiano, and he believes he will play a key role there if his health is maintained. He joins another former New Jersey Wolverine with linebacker Drew Singleton.