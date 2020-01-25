Dwight Roberson first came to Oregon to play football, but now the former linebacker has found his way to the Salem Keizer school district and the administrators attribute him the highest graduation rate of black students in at least ten years.

Roberson’s daily influences are: “As role models, cheerleaders, coaches and all-round helpers for black students who need support”. He takes care of almost 400 black students at every high school in Salem-Keizer. However, some schools require more attention than others.

He also monitors students’ missing assignments, grades, schedule changes and whether they are on the right track to graduate.

“If I drive and I see one of my students leaving, they will definitely be picked up and taken to school,” he told the Salem reporter.

The former New Orleans Saints linebacker occasionally visits his students’ homes to chat with them when he hasn’t seen them attend courses.

In terms of student demography, 40 percent of Salem Keizer students are Latin American, just under 50 percent are white, and only 1 percent are black.

Two schools Roberson focuses his attention on McKay High School and North High School, where most black students attend one of the two schools across the district.

“When color students have color teachers, both color and white students report having positive perceptions about their color teachers, including the feeling of being cared for and academically challenged,” he said Desiree Carver-Thomas, a researcher at the Learning Policy Institute.

Salem-Keizer also praises Roberson for founding a Black Student Union club at every high school where students can share black history and other role models that look like it.

Reports from 2009 show that between 50 and 60 percent of black high school graduates graduate on time. As of 2019, however, the graduation rate rose to 70%, with 32 out of 50 district black high school graduates earning either a standard or alternative high school diploma.

With school leaving just a few months away, it is to be hoped that the continuous foundations Roberson has provided to each of his students will ensure that hats and robes are not even a question.

(Photo: NFL via Getty Images)

