Former Irish striker Anthony Stokes joins Persepolis

Anthony Stokes has completed his move to Iranian leaders Persepolis.

The former Ireland striker will travel to Tehran today to meet his new teammates and could make his debut this weekend.

Ex-Celtic ace Stokes, 31, has played for clubs in Greece, Iran and Turkey since leaving Scottish Side Hibs in 2018.

Stokes has been a free agent since he canceled his contract with Turkish club Adana Demirspor in November.

The Dubliner is said to have signed a six-month contract and said: “I am happy to be with Persepolis.”

“I look forward to coming to Tehran and seeing the CEO, the coach, my teammates and the fans.

“I thank everyone in the club who gave me the opportunity to be in Persepolis. I’m excited.”

Eamon Zayed, the famous Irish league striker who has played in America recently, played for Persepolis between 2011 and 2013.

