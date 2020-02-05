Former Hurricane Edgerrin James to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame

It was all week for the Hurricanes football program and the city of Miami. Fox Sports made a special with former Miami players, Ed Reed was hired as chief of staff for the UM, and to top it all off, Hard Rock Stadium hosted the Super Bowl.

On top of all of that, former Hurricane ball carrier Edgerrin James has learned that he will be inducted into the Professional Football Hall of Fame.

James spent 11 seasons in the NFL, playing for the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals and a year with the Seattle Seahawks. He was the 1999 AFC Rookie of the Year and was instrumental in redressing the Colts’ franchise, along with Peyton Manning and other superstars in this offense.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s-5MoyVNXwQ (/ integrated)

He’s the 13th all-time on the NFL career list with 12,246 rushing yards, and 2020 was his fourth year as a Hall of Fame finalist.

James was a ball carrier stallion for the Hurricanes from 1996 to 1998. Most people remember James’ 1998 performance against UCLA, when Edge rushed for a school record of 299 yards in Miami 49-45 surprise victory. James is third in the UM floor career behind Ottis Anderson and Duke Johnson.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQHIPVIN5OI (/ integrated)

James will be the ninth hurricane to be inducted into the Hall of Fame; with Ed Reed, Ray Lewis, Warren Sapp, Jim Otto, Ted Hendricks, Jim Kelly, Cortez Kennedy and Michael Irvin. 2020 will also be the third consecutive year that a UM member is inducted (Lewis in 2018, Reed in 2019).

Edgerrin James enters the Hall of Fame !!!!!! ANOTHER HURRICANE MIAMI !!!!!!!!

– Mamba Marsh (@hurricanesmarsh) February 1, 2020

Another member of the 2020 Hall of Fame class is Jimmy Johnson, who coached the Canes from 1984 to 1988, winning the 1987 national championship. Johnson left Miami to become head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, where he won two Super Bowls. JJ is still loved by UM fans everywhere.

His former great player from Miami, Reggie Wayne, was also a finalist in his first year of eligibility, although he did not make the cut.

Congratulations to Edge and Coach Johnson!