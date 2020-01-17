Former Governor Jeff Colyer Sings Backup For Chaka Khan | news

TOPEKA, KS (AP) – Former Republican governor of Kansas and plastic surgeon Jeff Colyer adds singer Chaka Khan to his resume.

Colyer is part of a student and faculty choir that will join the “Queen of Funk” on stage for a Martin Luther King Day event hosted by Georgetown University at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, reports The Kansas City Star ,

“I’m going to be a backup singer for Chaka Khan. It’s pretty cool,” said Colyer, who was a fall semester scholar at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service.

The performance will include a piece composed by Khan, who was successful as a singer in the radio band Rufus in the 1970s and as a solo artist with her hit single “I Feel For You” in the 1980s.

Overland Park’s Colyer was vice governor in 2018 and rose to the top after his Republican compatriot Sam Brownback resigned to take on an ambassadorial role. He lost a tight Republican primary to governor in 2018 to what was then Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

