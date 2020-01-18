A former Florida mayor was sentenced to 51 months in jail Friday after defrauding the United Way charity for more than half a million dollars.

Guy Thompson, a former mayor of Milton, a town northeast of Pensacola, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of wire fraud and three counts of tax evasion in the case last year, according to court documents.

Between 2011 and 2018, Thompson was able to embezzle a total of $ 652,000.61 from the United Way of Santa Rosa County while he was executive director of the charity, according to court documents.

According to the documents, Thompson deposited donations to the charity into his personal bank accounts – not to mention anyone about the charity – and used the money to make mortgage payments and buy a condominium on the beach.

Ryan Cardoso, a lawyer for Thompson, said the former mayor was “repentant and determined to make amends.”

“Words cannot express the remorse and sadness that Mr. Thompson feels in this case,” Cardoso said in an email to CNN.

Thompson was also ordered to repay the embezzled money, less the estimated $ 220,000 seized from his bank accounts.

Thompson was mayor of Milton for 20 years and served on city council for 16 years, according to CNN affiliate WKRG. He led the United Way chapter for 39 years, reported the branch.