Former director of 'The Flash' takes Jab At 'Joker' from Joaquin Phoenix

Former The Flash director John Francis Daley took a shot at Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker after the film won eleven Oscar nominations.

Fans and critics were surprised to wake up that Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker received eleven Oscar nominations earlier this week because the film has been going through a tough fight since it was announced. Despite being a critical and commercial darling, many no-sayers were convinced that Joaquin Phoenix’s outing like the Joker would not receive Oscar gold next February. That sentiment is no longer the case since Joker is expected to win big after it rallied in the Golden Globes with a Best Actor win for Joaquin Phoenix.

On the other hand, a DC alumni is not a fan of Joker’s success trajectory. One of the frequent criticisms that the Joker has received from Joaquin Phoenix is ​​that it is only a lazy remake (or rather a reinterpretation) of films such as Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, both directed by Martin Scorsese. A major criticism that the Joaquin Phoenix film had to deal with was that it did not add anything to the psychological thriller genre, but received full credit for its attachment to the DC universe, validating comic film films.

Former The Flash director John Francis Daley went to Twitter to cast a shadow on Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker to receive numerous Oscar nominations when a film like Uncut Gems was canceled completely despite the fact that he received more praise and fanfare. In his tweet, the former director of The Flash mentioned how Uncut Gems would have been nominated if the character of Adam Sandler in the movie was called The Riddler. You can view The Flash Director’s tweet below.

Uncut gems would have received Oscar love if they had called Sandler’s character The Riddler.

– John Francis Daley (@JohnFDaley) January 14, 2020

Joker was undoubtedly a success, because it was exactly that … Joker. If it were called Arthur Fleck, it would not have been such a triumphant film that has the honor of reinventing a genre that many people think is old. The shadow of the former The Flash director in the film seems justified, since a film like Uncut Gems seems to have added more weight to the thriller genre than Joker, who only repackaged it for a new audience.

Regardless of what fans think of the Flash director’s reaction, it’s always a good idea to look objectively at some of our favorite films and always give credit where credit is due. In this case, it is certainly unfair to praise Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker as a film that legitimized the comic book genre when films like Black Panther and The Dark Knight Oscars won at the prestigious award ceremony. Regarding former The Flash director John Francis Daley, the industry seems to be wide open to him and his creative partner Jonathan Goldstein, who was also connected to the DC Comics film.

Here is the official summary for the Joker from Joaquin Phoenix:

Director Todd Phillips ‘Joker’ revolves around the iconic arch enemy and is an original, isolated fictional story that has never before been seen on the big screen. Phillip’s exploration of Arthur Fleck, which is indelibly depicted by Joaquin Phoenix, is of a man struggling to find his way in Gotham’s broken community. He is a rental clown during the day and wants to be a stand-up comic at night … but thinks the joke always seems like him. Arthur, trapped in a cyclical existence between apathy and cruelty, makes a bad decision that triggers a chain reaction of escalating events in this grim character study.

Directed by Todd Phillips from a script he wrote with Scott Silver, Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais and Shea Whigham.

Source: John Francis Daley

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe