Former Deputy Prime Minister of Stormont, Seamus Mallon, dies at 83

Tributes for the “intrepid peacemaker” after his death was announced on Friday (Image: PA Wire / PA Images)

Stormont’s former deputy prime minister, Seamus Mallon, died at age 83.

The former deputy leader of the nationalist SDLP and MP was a key figure in the Northern Ireland peace process.

He served as Deputy Prime Minister of Northern Ireland from 1998 to 2001.

The politician had been suffering from a disease for some time, it is understood.

The tribute came after his death was announced Friday night.

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who negotiated the historic Good Friday deal with him, said he was one of the most important architects of nonviolence.

He added: ‘Brave, forceful, often prepared to swim against the current if he considered it right, he was someone deeply respected and admired in the turbulent landscape of Irish politics.

He had been suffering from a disease for some time, it is understood (Image: Reuters)

‘Difficult to negotiate but always with a purpose. Even occasionally fierce but always wise. “

The current leader of the SDLP, Colum Eastwood, said: “In the darkest days of the conflict, when hope was scarce, Seamus represented the fierce thirst for justice that ran through the SDLP and the communities that had lost so much from political violence. “.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said Mr. Mallon was crucial to peace, while Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein said she had left a mark on history.

More: World



Mrs. Foster said: “It was essential to achieve peace for our people and that contribution should not go unnoticed.”

Ms. O’Neill stated: ‘Seamus Mallon was an important political figure who made a great contribution to the peace policy and the Good Friday Agreement. His mark in our history is indelible. “

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that history would remember him ‘as an architect of the Good Friday Agreement, a committed peacebuilder and a tireless champion of an inclusive Ireland.

‘He always opposed sectarianism and discrimination in any form.

Tony Blair said he was one of the most important architects of nonviolence (Image: Getty Images)

‘When others in his community advocated violence, Seamus had an unwavering commitment to constitutional nationalism.

“He was a peacemaker who put us on the path of reconciliation.”

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Coveney said: “I sincerely hope that your life and dedication to the principles of honesty, integrity and generosity will inspire the next generation of political leaders in Northern Ireland.”

Former Professor Mr Mallon was born in Markethill, Armagh County in 1936.

His passion for the moment of civil rights prompted him to enter politics in the 1960s.

A 93-year-old woman screams in pain when ‘daughter’ hits her with the belt for getting wet

One’s father will be remembered for his confrontations with party leader John Hume.

Both men are considered to play a crucial role in forging the 1988 Good Friday agreement, which established a government to share power in Northern Ireland and ended decades of violence.

Mallon, whose wife Gertrude died in 2016, remained a strong opponent of IRA violence and was in favor of police reform in Northern Ireland.

He retired from the leadership of the SDLP in 2001.

Mr. Mallon did not contest his seat in the Stormont Assembly in the 2003 elections and withdrew in the 2005 Westminster elections.

A condolences book will open at Belfast City Hall at 2:00 p.m. GMT on Saturday.