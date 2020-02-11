Former CNBC anchor to challenge the seat of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 2020 elections

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera announced on Tuesday that she will run at the Democratic House in New York against first-year representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In a statement, Ms. Caruso-Cabrera said: “I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants. I am so lucky to have had such a great career and I want everyone to have the opportunity I had. That’s why I run. ”

The anchor worked with CNBC for more than two decades before it played a contributing role in September 2018. She will not work for the network during her campaign, a CNBC representative said.

In addition to her work as an anchor and employee, Mrs. Caruso-Cabrera wrote a book in 2010 entitled “You Know I Right: More Prosperity, Less Government.” She has registered as a democrat in recent years and argued for less government involvement and support for free markets.

Mrs Caruso-Cabrera faces a serious challenge in her attempt to dismiss the incumbent.

1/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets fellow lawmakers before the State of the Union address

Getty

2/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes part in an event with democratic congressmen

EPA

3/15

The democrat senator speaks during a press conference in the Capitol on January 30, 2019

Getty

4/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and fellow democrat Rashida Tlaib

AP

5/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Senate Chamber to watch two votes on January 24, 2019

Getty

6/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives with Chellie Pingree at a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus

Getty

7/15

Ocasio-Cortez at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

Reuters

8/15

New York State Assembly member Catalina Cruz with Ocasio-Cortez

AFP / Getty

9/15

Nydia Velazquez talks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Reuters

10/15

Ocasio-Cortez casts her vote on Nancy Pelosi as chairman of the house

EPA

11/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poses with a campaign worker during a stop in a whistle in the Queens district of New York

Reuters

12/15

Ocasio-Cortez outside the Capitol

AFP / Getty

13/15

Ocasio-Cortez after casting her vote in the 2018 mid-term general election at a polling station in New York

EPA

14/15

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez watches during a march organized by the Women’s March Alliance in Manhattan

Reuters

15/15

Ocasio Cortez looks at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2019

AFP / Getty

Mrs. Ocasio-Cortez, 30, astonished the political world in 2018 by disrupting the 10-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley during the party’s convention principle for the 14th District of New York, which covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.

After the primary, the Bronx resident easily won the seat during the general by earning 76 percent of the votes against Republican nominee Anthony Pappas.

Her role as a first-year representative in Congress did not prevent Mrs. Ocasio-Cortez from leaving her mark as the far left of the Democratic Party. Popular positions she advocated during her two-year term are Medicare For All, universal healthcare and insisting on The Green New Deal – legislation aimed at combating climate change and economic inequality.

In recent months, she has followed the campaign track for the democratic socialist Bernie Sanders while competing for the presidency.

Since the 2018 election, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has also collected more than 6.3 million followers on Twitter, evoking reactions from Donald Trump and other Republican congressmen who advocate for her platform.

The primary for the 14th district seat of New York is scheduled for June 23 with nearly a dozen registered to walk.

Mrs Ocasio-Cortez’s team did not respond to a request for comment about the newest addition to the race.

