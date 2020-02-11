Former CNBC anchor to challenge the seat of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the 2020 elections

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera announced on Tuesday that she will run at the Democratic House in New York against first-year representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
In a statement, Ms. Caruso-Cabrera said: “I am the daughter and granddaughter of working class Italian and Cuban immigrants. I am so lucky to have had such a great career and I want everyone to have the opportunity I had. That’s why I run. ”
The anchor worked with CNBC for more than two decades before it played a contributing role in September 2018. She will not work for the network during her campaign, a CNBC representative said.
Download the new Independent Premium app
Share the whole story, not just the headlines
Download now
In addition to her work as an anchor and employee, Mrs. Caruso-Cabrera wrote a book in 2010 entitled “You Know I Right: More Prosperity, Less Government.” She has registered as a democrat in recent years and argued for less government involvement and support for free markets.
Mrs Caruso-Cabrera faces a serious challenge in her attempt to dismiss the incumbent.
left
Made with Sketch.
Turn right
Made with Sketch.
1/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets fellow lawmakers before the State of the Union address
Getty
2/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes part in an event with democratic congressmen
EPA
3/15
The democrat senator speaks during a press conference in the Capitol on January 30, 2019
Getty
4/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and fellow democrat Rashida Tlaib
AP
5/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Senate Chamber to watch two votes on January 24, 2019
Getty
6/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives with Chellie Pingree at a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus
Getty
7/15
Ocasio-Cortez at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address
Reuters
8/15
New York State Assembly member Catalina Cruz with Ocasio-Cortez
AFP / Getty
9/15
Nydia Velazquez talks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Reuters
10/15
Ocasio-Cortez casts her vote on Nancy Pelosi as chairman of the house
EPA
11/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poses with a campaign worker during a stop in a whistle in the Queens district of New York
Reuters
12/15
Ocasio-Cortez outside the Capitol
AFP / Getty
13/15
Ocasio-Cortez after casting her vote in the 2018 mid-term general election at a polling station in New York
EPA
14/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez watches during a march organized by the Women’s March Alliance in Manhattan
Reuters
15/15
Ocasio Cortez looks at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2019
AFP / Getty
1/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez greets fellow lawmakers before the State of the Union address
Getty
2/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes part in an event with democratic congressmen
EPA
3/15
The democrat senator speaks during a press conference in the Capitol on January 30, 2019
Getty
4/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and fellow democrat Rashida Tlaib
AP
5/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Senate Chamber to watch two votes on January 24, 2019
Getty
6/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez arrives with Chellie Pingree at a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus
Getty
7/15
Ocasio-Cortez at Donald Trump’s State of the Union address
Reuters
8/15
New York State Assembly member Catalina Cruz with Ocasio-Cortez
AFP / Getty
9/15
Nydia Velazquez talks to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Reuters
10/15
Ocasio-Cortez casts her vote on Nancy Pelosi as chairman of the house
EPA
11/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez poses with a campaign worker during a stop in a whistle in the Queens district of New York
Reuters
12/15
Ocasio-Cortez outside the Capitol
AFP / Getty
13/15
Ocasio-Cortez after casting her vote in the 2018 mid-term general election at a polling station in New York
EPA
14/15
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez watches during a march organized by the Women’s March Alliance in Manhattan
Reuters
15/15
Ocasio Cortez looks at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2019
AFP / Getty
Mrs. Ocasio-Cortez, 30, astonished the political world in 2018 by disrupting the 10-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley during the party’s convention principle for the 14th District of New York, which covers parts of the Bronx and Queens.
After the primary, the Bronx resident easily won the seat during the general by earning 76 percent of the votes against Republican nominee Anthony Pappas.
Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera announced on Tuesday that she will walk in the Democratic House, primarily against Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
read more
Her role as a first-year representative in Congress did not prevent Mrs. Ocasio-Cortez from leaving her mark as the far left of the Democratic Party. Popular positions she advocated during her two-year term are Medicare For All, universal healthcare and insisting on The Green New Deal – legislation aimed at combating climate change and economic inequality.
In recent months, she has followed the campaign track for the democratic socialist Bernie Sanders while competing for the presidency.
Since the 2018 election, Ms. Ocasio-Cortez has also collected more than 6.3 million followers on Twitter, evoking reactions from Donald Trump and other Republican congressmen who advocate for her platform.
The primary for the 14th district seat of New York is scheduled for June 23 with nearly a dozen registered to walk.
Mrs Ocasio-Cortez’s team did not respond to a request for comment about the newest addition to the race.
.