Former Christian school employee accused of embezzlement

BEDFORD COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – A Vinton woman faces multiple crime charges after local authorities investigated the embezzlement of a school in Bedford County.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a potential misappropriation of funds from the Mineral Springs Christian School on December 12, 2019.

Investigators say they arrested and charged 44-year-old Christi Wright Gray, who was a school employee at the time of the crimes, with charged with four counts of embezzlement and four counts accusation of having obtained money by false pretenses on Wednesday 22 January. .

The sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday saying that Gray had been released on unsecured bail while authorities continued to investigate the matter.

LATEST STORIES:

  • Hokies face first defeat of the year after unbalanced effort against Tar Heels
  • Sunny, dry Saturday as rain comes out before dawn today
  • US mayors say their cities need money and infrastructure when they meet with the president. Asset
  • Roanoke traffic planners seek public opinion on area congestion
  • Roanoke Valley SPCA to reopen

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR