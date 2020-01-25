Former Christian school employee accused of embezzlement

BEDFORD COUNTY, Virginia (WFXR) – A Vinton woman faces multiple crime charges after local authorities investigated the embezzlement of a school in Bedford County.

According to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a potential misappropriation of funds from the Mineral Springs Christian School on December 12, 2019.

Investigators say they arrested and charged 44-year-old Christi Wright Gray, who was a school employee at the time of the crimes, with charged with four counts of embezzlement and four counts accusation of having obtained money by false pretenses on Wednesday 22 January. .

The sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday saying that Gray had been released on unsecured bail while authorities continued to investigate the matter.

