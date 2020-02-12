Former CEO of Goldman Sachs attacks Bernie Sanders and claims that he “will ruin our economy and not care for soldiers”

Following Bernie Sanders ‘victory in the New Hampshire Democrat primary, Goldman Sachs’ former CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, went to Twitter to share his opinion about the Vermont senator.

He thinks Mr. Sanders would be a bad president. Not surprising, since criticism of billionaires and Wall Street is a central theme of the Sanders campaign.

Sanders was not the only target of Mr. Blankfein’s tweet – he also went after President Donald Trump and Russian involvement in American elections.

“If Dems Sanders is going to nominate, the Russians will have to reconsider who they should work for to screw up the US the best. Sanders is just as polarizing as Trump AND he is ruining our economy and doesn’t care about our army. If I am Russian, I will go with Sanders this time, “Mr. Blankfein said.

An important policy of the Sanders campaign platform is to levy taxes on the rich and a wealth tax on the richest Americans to pay for universal health care and childcare. He also said he hopes that there will come a day when billionaires do not exist.

1/25 Bernie Sanders

Vermont’s senator made a second bid for the president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primaries. It runs on a similar platform of democratic socialist reforms

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice-president was recently confronted with criticism of the inappropriate touching of women, but was supposed to handle the criticism well and has since maintained a leader status in the national elections

EPA

3/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive democrat and a strong proponent of regulating Wall Street

Reuters

4/25 EXCLUDED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his bid on May 16, 2019. He appeared as a leading voice in his party’s left wing in 2013, but struggled to build a national profile and has a number of political positions in his time as mayor setbacks ago

AFP / Getty

5/25 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor and war veteran from Indiana would be the first openly LGBT + president in American history

Getty

6/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a huge campaign for buying ads and apologized for the controversial “stop and search” program that had a negative impact on minority communities in New York City when he was mayor

Getty Images

7/25 EXPRESSED: Beto O'Rourke

The former congressman from Texas formally launched his bid for the presidency in March. He ran on a progressive platform and stated that the US is driven by “gross differences in opportunities and results”

AP

8/25 EXPRESSED: Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his bid on May 14. He said: “We must defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that campaign money drowns out people’s voices so that we can finally deliver the promise of a fair chance for everyone.” He also emphasized the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [republican] state

Reuters

9/25 PRESSED: Cory Booker

The New Jersey senator focused on restoring kindness and civilization in American politics during his campaign, although he failed to secure the same level of support and fundraising as various other senators who were in front of the White House. 2020 are active

Getty

10/25 EXPRESSED: Wayne Messam

Mayor of the city of Miramar in the metropolitan area of ​​Miami, Wayne Messam said he planned to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He favors arms regulations and signed a letter from around 400 mayors condemning President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Vice News

11/25 EXPRESSED: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential bid in January and said that “health care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 EXPRESSED: Kamala Harris

The former attorney general from California was introduced to the national scene during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has subscribed to Medicare-for-all and has proposed a large tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 EXPRESSED: John Delaney

The Congressman from Maryland was the first to launch his bid for the presidency and made the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Gabbard

The congresswoman from Hawaii announced her candidacy in January, but asked tricky questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 EXPRESSED: Andrew Yang

The entrepreneur announced his presidential candidacy by promising to introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month for every American over the age of 18

Getty

16/25 EXPRESSED: Julian Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said that his running has “special meaning” for the Latino community in the US

Getty

17/25 EXPRESSED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual adviser have announced her intention to become president. She had previously run as an independent congress in 2014, but was unsuccessful

Getty

18/25 EXCLUDED: Eric Swalwell

One of the younger candidates, Swalwell has served in several committees in the Lower House. He planned to put gun control at the center of his campaign, but stopped after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory

Getty

19/25 EXPRESSED: Seth Moulton

Moulton, a congressman from Massachusetts, is a former American soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from speaking at the house. He dropped out of the race after not sounding well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a senator in Minnesota who earned praise for her contribution to the Brett Kavanaugh hearings

Getty

21/25 EXPRESSED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013. His bid focused on climate change

AFP / Getty

22/25 EXPRESSED: John Hickenlooper

The former governor of Colorado wanted to sell himself as an effective leader who was open to compromise, but failed to make a splash on the national scene

Getty

23/25 PRESSED: Tim Ryan

Representative of Ohio, Tim Ryan, campaigned around his roots in the working class, although his messages did not seem to resonate with voters

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former governor of Massachusetts launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With just a few short months until the first voters come to the polls, the former governor turns around like a centrist and believes he can unite the different ballots of the party

AFP / Getty

25/25 Tom Steyer

Democratic presidential hopeful billionaire and philanthropist Tom Steyer is an old democratic donor

AFP / Getty

Mr. Sanders campaign leader, Faiz Shakir, replied, “This is how panic from the Wall Street elite looks and sounds.”

Although Mr Blankfein’s statements and warnings about progressive policy are popular on Wall Street, they were received with a certain amount of entertainment by fans of Mr. Sanders and his democratic socialist allies who want to see a disruptive force in the economy of which they only but favors say elites.

“People for Bernie” tweeted: “If you say” our economy, “whose economy would that be, Lloyd?”

Other Twitter users quickly pointed to the irony of an investment banker who in the past apologized for his role in the global financial crisis and complained that someone else was ruining the economy.

When asked by Annie Grayer about the tweet on CNN, Mr. Sanders said, “Let’s see, a billionaire director on Wall Street doesn’t like me. Hmm, I’m shocked, Annie. I’m really shocked.”

Mr Blankfein and Mr Sanders argued earlier on Twitter about buying back shares. Mr. Blankfein argued that companies’ were previously encouraged to return money to shareholders while it could not reinvest itself for a good return. The money does not disappear, it is reinvested in companies with higher growth that stimulate the economy and jobs. Is that bad? “

Mr. Sanders replied: “Lloyd Blankfein, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs, is right that the money from share buyback” is not disappearing. “It increases the wealth of billionaires like him. Instead of making the rich even richer, what about raising wages for American workers. Is that a bad idea?”

After retiring for 12 years in running Goldman Sachs in 2018, Mr. Blankfein remains vocal in his support for American business. He has also criticized Elizabeth Warren in the past and said that her policy would cause “cataclysmic change” in the economy.

