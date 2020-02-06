Former California state attorney charged with child pornography

news

Son of Watergate employee G. Gordon Liddy found guilty

SAN DIEGO, California (KYMA, KECY) – A former California state attorney from the San Diego region has been found guilty of possession of child pornography.

Federal agents arrested Raymond Liddy at his Coronado home in 2017 after an internet service provider reported him for uploading pornographic images of children. If he is sentenced on May 1, he faces imprisonment of up to 10 years.

Liddy has been with the California Attorney General since 2008. After his arrest, he was taken on administrative leave. It is now said that he no longer works there.

Raymond Liddy is the son of well-known Watergate employee G. Gordon Liddy. Liddy helped orchestrate the 1972 slump that resulted in President Richard Nixon’s resignation. Liddy himself spent more than four years in prison for conspiracy, burglary, and refusal to testify before a Senate committee.

