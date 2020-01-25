A former southern California doctor has returned to the United States from Israel to serve his sentence for a $ 50-million plastic surgery insurance scam, the Justice Department said.

Dr. David M. Morrow, 75, arrived Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport, escorted by American marshals. The next day, he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

The former Rancho Mirage resident was convicted in absentia in 2017 after he and his wife fled to Israel following his guilty plea of ​​conspiracy to defraud the mail and file a false income tax return.

Prosecutors said he ran a scheme that tricked health insurance companies into paying tens of millions of dollars for cosmetic procedures with false claims that they were medically necessary.

Israel deported 67-year-old Linda Morrow in July and is facing an indictment of 31 counts before the grand jury, the statement said. She was executive director of the Morrow Institute and is believed to have participated in the program, said federal officials.

With procedures such as tummy tucks, nose jobs and breast enlargements, the couple have submitted millions of dollars in insurance claims calling cosmetic procedures “medically necessary,” the statement said.

Sometimes, according to court documents, patients have undergone procedures they didn’t want in exchange for promises that Morrow would perform the cosmetic procedures they really wanted, officials said.

Other times, Morrow performed procedures on patients without their consent and with “continuing medical problems or disfigurement”. Evidence has shown that Morrow even paid a patient for surgeries that would be billed for insurance, the statement said.

Before fleeing, David Morrow pleaded guilty to the charges against him. The Morrows did not report in court that they sold their Beverly Hills home for $ 9.45 million and also transferred $ 4 million to Israeli bank accounts, court records said.

Using fraudulent Mexican passports under different names, the couple fled to Israel and applied for citizenship. FBI agents have determined that they used an Israeli lawyer to try to launder more than $ 2 million, according to court documents.

Linda Morrow is scheduled to appear in court on June 16 for yet another contempt.

She faces contempt of court for allegedly fleeing the United States while on bail in the health care fraud case.