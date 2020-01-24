Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair urges entrepreneurs to invest in Ghana

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair urged global investment players to invest in Ghana.

According to him, Ghana under the leadership of the president

Akufo-Addo shows great determination to succeed and does good

things.

“I barely meet a leader with clarity of vision and

determination to succeed and someone so much in the instinct of his people.

So thank you for your leadership skills, ”he said.

Blair, who was Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1997 to 2007, made the remarks as a guest speaker at the Ghana Investment Promotion Dinner held on the margins of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, in Switzerland, last Wednesday.

He said he observed the optimism of Ghanaians towards their country and its future.

The dinner, which was hosted by the Ghanaian WEF delegation, chaired by President Akufo-Addo, brought together CEOs from international companies, investment and financial companies, and world celebrities, including Wesley Snipes.