Former British Prime Minister Cameron’s bodyguard forgets his passport, loaded gun in airplane toilet

The British Airways plane was waiting to take off when a shocked passenger said he had found a gun in the toilet, causing a stir.

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 2:16 PM IST

London: A passenger found a loaded gun and David Cameron’s passport in an airplane toilet after the former British Prime Minister’s bodyguard had forgotten them there, the British media reported Wednesday.

Cameron was on his way back from New York to London with a British Metropolitan Police protection officer when the discovery led to a security incident, according to reports.

The Sun newspaper quoted other passengers present and said the British Airways plane was waiting to take off when a shocked passenger said he had found a gun in the toilet, causing a stir.

“The captain confirmed that a gun had been found that confused everyone,” the sun said to one of the passengers.

To reassure the passengers, the captain said that the security officer had permission to bring a gun on board and that it had now been returned to him, but several travelers objected and the weapon was removed before the start.

The Metropolitan Police said they took the matter extremely seriously and had initiated an internal investigation.

“We are aware of the incident on a flight to the UK on 3 February and the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties,” the police said in a statement.

British Airways said it followed the Civil Aviation Authority rules that allow British police to carry firearms on board in specific, controlled circumstances.

“Our crew handled the problem quickly before departure and the flight just went on,” the airline said.

Cameron, who resigned as prime minister in 2016 after a referendum on membership of the European Union in Britain had yielded the opposite result to which he had campaigned, has his own state of forgetfulness.

In 2012, two years after his premiership, he accidentally left his eight-year-old daughter after lunch in a cafe and returned to fetch her 15 minutes later.

