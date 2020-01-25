Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) – When Brian Hamilton goes to work at the Brenner Children’s Hospital, he does more than a job.

“In fact, I pray for each child I interact with during the day. It’s a great opportunity to donate in a way because this place literally saved my life, ”he said.

He is a nursing assistant in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Working with children with serious health problems means that Hamilton often sees families who are physically and emotionally exhausted.

He thinks it is part of his divine mission to remind them that miracles are real.

The Hamilton family believed in miracles 30 years ago.

He was 2 years old when he was admitted to the Brenner Children’s Hospital on December 31, 1989.

He grew up hearing stories about what happened, but it wasn’t until he and his wife Jennifer Hamilton pulled his medical records that they realized how sick he was.

“When we were dating, his family often mentioned this time and how stressful it was or how unsure they were going to be,” she said.

Jennifer Hamilton is a labor and delivery nurse, but also has training in emergency nursing.

Medical records show that Hamilton was hospitalized for more than a week to treat multiple problems, including toxic shock syndrome, bilateral pneumonia, bilateral pleural effusion, staph infection, streptococcal infection and fever 104.

“All of this is a lot individually for one person and then you put all of these things together and he was really a sick child,” said his wife.

Brian Hamilton says the reason he is still here is simple.

“It was a lot of prayers that pushed me to do it essentially,” he said. “I believe it had to happen and there are children in the future for whom I must pray, so I am honored to be part of this process.”

Hamilton keeps a photo of him in a hospital bed attached to his badge.

It’s a little reminder to those who need it most that good results are possible.

Hamilton is currently in school to become a nurse.

It will end in December.

He hopes to continue working with the children.

