Former Bigg Boss contestant Samir Soni doesn’t want Sidharth Shukla to win for THIS reason

Actor Samir Soni, a former “Bigg Boss” contestant, says that no show or game can be above “decency and class.” He cites that as the reason he expects actress Arti Singh to win “Bigg Boss 13” and not Sidharth Shukla, who is considered a favorite by many.

A few days to go, Samir turned to social networks to publish a sweet photo of him and Arti, who is currently locked in the house of “Bigg Boss.”

He captioned it: “Last week of # BiggBoss13 and I hope my sister @ artisingh5 wins. I hate to say this, but I would set a TERRIBLE precedence if Sidharth wins. No show / game, can be above decency and class. In fact, the program is a test to maintain your sanity and dignity despite the provocations. If I had behaved, as if I had abused Arti, my own mother would have slapped me and taken me out of the program. # Respect for women. “

“I’m sorry, I’m pointing to Sid and I don’t know who deserves more, but I’m against anyone who behaves this way,” Samir wrote.

Sharing his own experience in the controversial reality show, he wrote: “I spent more than a hundred days in season 4 and there was almost no abuse or physical aggression, it’s not that we didn’t feel like it, we just knew how to behave. on national television Sometimes I wonder how many girls would be fine if their boyfriends mistreated them or told them to leave just because they were upset (right or wrong). I’m sorry, not because of the way they raised me.

Actress Delnaaz Irani, also a former “Bigg Boss” contestant, commented in her post saying: “I agree with you. It’s an agreed crazy house, but people should be healthy, calm and fresh. That’s beauty. We have been through this, but unfortunately being NICE sells … NO.

The current season has seen contestants verbally abusing each other, hitting someone with a pan, throwing water at each other and acting violently.

