Former bank manager and business leaders sentenced to prison

Mumbai: Former branch manager of Bank of Baroda, Ballard Pier branch, and two managers of a metal trading company, Keshariya Metal Pvt. Ltd, were convicted on Friday by a special CBI court for bank fraud of Rs 75 lakh before 2008.

CBI special judge SU Wadgaonkar found the two directors of the firm guilty of conspiracy, cheating and forgery. One of them, Lal chand Jain, was sentenced to two years’ simple imprisonment and fined 50,000 rupees. Another director, Badami Jain, was sentenced to one year in prison and slapped with a fine of 40,000 rupees. Their company was fined 20,000 rupees.

Shankara Bhat, who was the director of the Ballard Pier bank branch, was also found guilty of criminal conspiracy, cheating and under the articles of the Prevention of Corruption Act, but was acquitted of false charges. and criminal breach of trust. He was sentenced to one year in prison and a fine of 40,000 rupees. The bank suspended him after the case was registered. The owner of a computer store, who was also tried for helping prepare false documents to help the company find loans, was acquitted for lack of evidence, said CBI attorney Jitendra Sharma.

All the sentences were then suspended by the court until the convicts approached the High Court to appeal and obtained bail.

In accordance with CBI’s complaint, the firm and its administrators submitted falsified and fabricated documents to the bank to qualify for the loan, while Bhat processed and sanctioned the amount of the loan for personal gain. A deputy managing director of the bank had contacted the CBI after the departmental investigation had revealed irregularities in the granting of the loan. In 2014, the company returned the amount to the bank, but the deal continued.