Former abduction victim Elizabeth Smart says she was sexually assaulted during the Delta flight

Elizabeth Smart has revealed that she was sexually assaulted on a Delta flight by a fellow passenger.

On Thursday, Smart, who argued for kidnapping victims after being abducted and sexually abused at the age of 14, said CBS Gayle King this morning about the incident that took place last summer.

According to Smart, she slept aboard a Delta flight in Utah in 2019 when she woke up with the man next to her rubbing her leg.

“I was asleep and suddenly I woke up because I felt someone’s hand rub my legs on my inside of my thigh,” Smart said. “I was shocked. The last time someone touched me without my say was when I was kidnapped and I froze. I didn’t know what to do.”

The 32-year-old, who was held hostage for nine months in 2002 before being rescued, recalled the feeling that she needed to know how to respond to the attack. “You are Elizabeth Smart! You must know what to do,” she said.

After the incident, Smart says she informed Delta, who was “so apologetic,” but that she didn’t blame the airline.

“It’s not Delta’s fault. It was this man, this man made a decision,” she told King, adding that she had followed up the FBI on the attack and that it is now an “ongoing investigation.”

The experience prompted Smart to launch ‘Smart Defense’, a self-defense lesson for women and girls developed with the help of both law enforcement officials and martial arts experts.

The class, which Smart hopes to teach women to “give themselves the chance to get away,” is currently only available in Salt Lake City, Utah, but will be available in US cities in the coming months.

The Independent has contacted Delta for comments.

