Former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra predicts BJP victory in Delhi elections

Mishra is not the first person to oppose the exit election. BJP leaders, including IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, Manoj Tiwari and Prakash Javadekar, have rejected the predictions.

Malviya recalled that the final results would not be available until February 11th after the votes were counted. He had already forecast a “landslide mandate” for the BJP on February 11, adding that the party would win over 45 seats.

“So treat yourself to the exit election, but don’t sleep off,” he wrote on Twitter.

Manoj Tiwari predicted that all initial surveys will “fail”. The BJP will receive 48 seats and form the government that he predicted in a tweet.

“There will be a big difference in the baseline and final results. We will wait for accurate polls. The polls failed in the May elections (17th Lok Sabha poll) as well,” Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told ANI last Week on Saturday.

Congress, the third major party in the dispute, also rejected the polls.

“Let others celebrate the election results. I am confident that the February 11 results will all stun,” said PTI Mukesh Sharma, spokesman for the Delhi Congress.

Subhash Chopra, the president of the Delhi unit, said the party had “rejected the results of the exit poll”.

Congress director PC Chacko remained non-binding on the idea of ​​a congress-AAP alliance.

“It depends on the results. Once the results are available, only we can discuss it. I think the polls are not correct. Congress will probably do better than the polls predict,” he told ANI.