Former 6ix9ine bodyguards say they would never work for him again

When the 24-month sentence of 6ix9ine ends, the rapper may be more at risk than behind bars, as many of his former bodyguards said they would never work for the rapper again, according to TMZ

Before his prison term, the rapper had increased his security team to include several members, and he was regularly seen with up to five people at one time. Now, many of his former bodyguards have said TMZ they felt they had been put in danger because of his gang associations before he went to jail. Now that the rapper’s reputation also includes that of an informer after testifying against his former gangmates of Nine Trey, bodyguards say that no amount of money would persuade them to return to work after the release of 6ix9ine .

Earlier this week, the rapper filed an official request to serve the rest of his sentence at home for security reasons, with documents from his lawyer Lance Lazzaro alleging that the rapper “is still, and will continue to be in a foreseeable future, seriously threatened. “, after cooperating with the government during its trial.

6ix9ine was convicted of racketeering and firearms, but was able to reduce the minimum sentence from 47 years in prison to just two years by testifying against other members of Nine Trey.