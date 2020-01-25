September 20, 2015; Oakland, CA, USA; The defensive end of Oakland Raiders, Aldon Smith (99), in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at the O.co Coliseum. The Raiders defeated the Ravens 37-33. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Before off-field problems hurt his promising career, Aldon Smith was one of the most dominant pass rusher to have long entered the NFL.

He is currently suspended indefinitely by the league for several incidents outside the field (including domestic violence). He is working hard to get back into the game.

According to TMZ Sports, Smith trained at Jay Glazer’s Unbreakable Gym in West Hollywood. He is doing it, according to the report, to make an NFL comeback.

“Smith has spent time in prison and rehab over the years – but now he is said to have focused on getting his life and career back on track. “

It’s obviously not Smith’s only job to be in top physical shape. If he wants to convince the NFL to lift the indefinite ban and also to convince the teams that he will be a viable player on their squad, his problems out of the field must be completely behind him.

And that means proving that he can stay clean and sober. This has been difficult for Smith in the past few years.