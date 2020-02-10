“Forget the competition, let’s invest more and spend less on cars, drinks and parties” – Medikal advises

Medikal, the current rapper of the year, used his latest social media contribution to advise, invest, and forget about competition and unnecessary expenses for Ghanaians, especially young people.

From his point of view, it is unnecessary to use expensive cars, buy expensive drinks and celebrate all day long.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Benevolent man pays hospital bills for 6 stranded mothers and their babies

In his opinion, the focus should be on investing. He said that at the age of 50 nobody will congratulate you that you once celebrated hard and drove expensive cars.

READ ALSO: “All doomsday prophets in Ghana are just attention seekers” – Kidi

He reached for his Snapchat grip where he was writing;

“Forget about the competition, invest more and spend less on cars, bottles and parties. Nobody will congratulate you on buying a lot of bottles or driving the fastest cars at 50.

At the age of 50, we should brag about buildings, apartments, hotels, schools, etc.

Do something your children would be proud of, secure your future and the lives of your future children and generations.

Buy a property and start something now! Remember that you are not in competition with anyone. Slowly sure, you will be a landlord. “

Source: www.ghgossip.com