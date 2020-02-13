‘Forest Minister confronted with matters under Forest Act’: Anand Singh’s appointment to Karnataka cabinet pulls anti-aircraft guns

Bengaluru: Appointment of Anand Singh, an MLA from the rich Ballari district as minister of Forest, Ecology and Environment, has taken anti-aircraft guns from different angles, as various cases are pending against him, including under the Karnataka Forest Act.

The Opposition Congress has hit Prime Minister B Yediyurappa to appoint Singh, a businessman with mine interests, as Minister of Forestry.

“Forest minister faces 15 cases under Forest Act. @BSYBJP allocation of forest ministry to Anandsingh is illegal because he has more than twelve cases pending against him, including serious violations under Karnataka Forest Act. How can a person charged with serious violations enter the ministry lead?” Tweeted the Karnataka Congress.

Opposition leader and former Prime Minister Siddaramaiah also objected to Singh’s appointment as Minister of Forestry and called the decision “incorrect.”

Various twitter users also object to Singh becoming the Forest Minister, which points to a conflict of interest. An online petition has also been started, in which it is demanded that the head minister drop him immediately.

Singh, one of the newly elected BJP legislators after leaving Congress and being disqualified, was included in the ministry by Yediyurappa on February 6 and initially received the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs portfolio on February 10.

Knars under pressure from some newly introduced ministers, allegedly Singh, who were unhappy with the portfolios that had been assigned to them, the Chief Minister reassigned certain portfolios the following day and appointed the Vijayanagara MLA as Minister of Forestry, Ecology and Environment.

Singh, for his part, maintained that the portfolio was assigned to him by the Chief Minister and that he had not requested it.

Claiming that the cases against him were “minor offenses”, he linked them to traffic offenses.

“… such as traffic offenses if you have vehicles, in the same way – there are of course offenses because the family has been in the mining industry for a long time.”

Singh’s election confirmation filed before December 2019 bypolls says he has 15 cases pending against him, as well as violations of the Indian Criminal Code and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulations) Law, read with violations of the Karnataka Forest Act.

He was arrested by the CBI in 2013 for alleged illegal export of iron ore from Belikeri harbor in Karnataka. Singh was arrested in 2015 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Lokayukta on charges of illegal transport of iron ore.

Two of Singh’s cabinet colleagues Laxman Savadi and C T Ravi had come to the defense on Wednesday and stated that cases against him were still being investigated and not proven.

Singh, who was closely associated with spoiled mining baron G Janardhana Reddy, was also in the congress.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.