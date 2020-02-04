Forest fires in Australia: parliament suspended to grieve ‘black summer’ because 100 fires are still burning

Australia suspended its parliament for a day to honor the summer’s victims of devastating forest fires, while protests against the government’s approach to the crisis continued.

On the first day after the summer break, Prime Minister Scott Morrison postponed the normal business in the capital Canberra.

Instead, he and other MPs paid tribute to the dead from the raging forest fires, including nine firefighters and three US Air Force personnel whose aircraft crashed while fighting a fire in New South Wales last month.

“This is the black summer of 2019-20 that has proven our national character and determination,” said Morrison.

“These fires have yet to end and the danger is still ahead of us in many, many places, but today we come together to mourn, honor, reflect and learn from the black summer that continues.”

1/21

Philippe Ravenel poses for a photo of the remains of his house after being burned in a forest fire, in the city of Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia, on January 13, 2020

Photos Reuters

2/21

Volunteers arrange donated clothing in a center that has turned into an unofficial donation point in the city of Cobargo

Reuters

3/21

Children play in an Australian army vehicle that was accelerated to help restore the city after the forest fires, at a meeting in the town’s pub to commemorate the loss of three members of the community and the efforts of the to honor local firefighters

Reuters

4/21

A teapot salvaged from the house of Philippe Ravenel, whose house was burned in a forest fire, stands among some of his other possessions

Reuters

5/21

A man sits on a bench while caravans and tents of evacuees are parked on a show ground that has been turned into an unofficial evacuation center

Reuters

6/21

Two women hug each other during a meeting in the pub of the city

Reuters

7/21

Tim Salway, a fifth generation dairy farmer who has lost both his father and brother in the forest fires, is standing on his farm in Wandella, near the town of Cobargo

Reuters

8/21

A fireman’s suit hangs on the fence of a property next to a sign with the text “Thanks guys”

Reuters

9/21

Rod Dunn, a builder, is standing outside a borrowed caravan in which he now lives with his wife Kath Dunn, after they lost their house in a bushfire

Reuters

10/21

Donated clothing and blankets are piled up outside of an unofficial donation point

Reuters

11/21

The Cobargo city sign that was burned in a forest fire

Reuters

12/21

A note with the text “Post-apocalyptic fiction is moved to Current Affairs” is placed on the window of a bookstore

Reuters

13/21

People listen to a speech during a meeting in the town pub

Reuters

14/21

Mark Ayliffe, captain of the Cobargo Rural Fire Service, has his own portrait given to him by members of the community for his efforts in the recent forest fires

Reuters

15/21

Donated children’s shoes are displayed in a center that has been turned into an unofficial donation point

Reuters

16/21

People select donated goods on a showground that was turned into an unofficial evacuation center

Reuters

17/21

The remains of a car, burned by a bushfire, stand in front of a destroyed building

Reuters

18/21

A woman carrying a child is holding a box of donated goods on a show grounds that has been turned into an unofficial evacuation center

Reuters

19/21

A danger sign hangs in front of an area deposited by the Emergency State Services, which was destroyed by forest fires

Reuters

20/21

David Moran, a community worker from Dalmeny, climbs a ladder while he is helped by volunteers Daniel and Stephanie Galileos to clean the solar panels on the house of Peter Hisco

Reuters

21/21

People attend a meeting in the town pub

Reuters

Although more than 100 fires continue to rage, the cooler weather means there is no immediate threat at the moment, Australia’s meteorological authorities have said.

Families of some of those who died were in the public gallery as the troubled leader, convicted of going to vacation to Hawaii at the height of the December crisis, swore Australia “is not and will never be overwhelmed” .

Since September, forest fires have destroyed around 12 million hectares across the country, killing 33 people and a billion animals, and destroying 2,500 homes, according to Reuters.

Outside the parliament building, as Mr Morrison spoke, hundreds of demonstrators gathered to attack the record of his government and demand stricter measures for the climate emergency.

Government members have pushed back against suggestions, supported by most scientists, that the fires were exacerbated by climate change.

Australia remains one of the world’s largest coal and gas exporters and has been ranked by international studies as one of the least active among the G20 countries in reducing emissions.

An environmental demonstrator in Canberra among the many gathered under a hazy sky with smoke from a natural fire wore a Morrison mask and carried a sign with the text: “My Bushfire Plan? Hawaii!”

Rescuers use cherry picker to reach koala in a tree in a fire-devastated area in Australia

Jane Baker, 65, and her friend Judith Thompson, 67, drove five hours from their home town of Wangaratta in the rural state of Victoria to participate in the protest.

“We are both frustrated about sitting on the couch and yelling at politicians on television, so today we started screaming at them personally – to make our voices heard,” she told AP’s news agency.

On Monday, hundreds of scientists wrote an open letter to the government urging more efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and accept the scientific consensus that links the disaster to the climate.

Morrison announced in parliament that he had written provincial leaders across Australia to set up a royal commission to investigate the official response to forest fires, including the role that climate change played.

