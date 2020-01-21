Forest fires in Australia: BHP mining company complains that smoke is slowing coal production

The mining giant BHP warned that smoke and dust from the deadly wildfires in Australia are damaging coal production.

The world’s largest mining company said production had plummeted 11 percent at its coal mine and New South Wales power plant in the second half of last year, partly due to poor air quality resulting from Australia’s catastrophic wildfire season.

“Smoke from regional forest fires and dust have reduced air quality in our operations, which has affected production in December 2019,” BHP said in a commercial update on Tuesday.

“If air quality continues to deteriorate, operations may be further limited” in the first six months of this year, the company added.

Some rushed to highlight BHP’s contribution to the climate crisis.

1/20

A boy running towards a dust storm in Mullengudgery in New South Wales

Marcia Macmillan / AFP

2/20

Wind gusts of 66 mph were recorded when a dust storm descended on Dubbo. Storms hit many parts of western New South Wales in Australia

Ian Harris via AP

3/20

Hail covers vehicles at an intersection in Canberra. In addition to dust storms, hail and flash floods have hit the besieged Australian cities, as extreme weather has lessened the threat of dozens of forest fires that continue to plague the southeast of the country.

Australian Institute through AP

4/20

A cloud of dust rises over a street in Dubbo

Ian Harris via AP

5/20

A man holds hail the size of a golf ball outside the House of Parliament after a heavy hail storm hit Canberra

EPA

6/20

A koala clinging to a tree before being moved to a drier enclosure during a flash flood in Australia’s reptile park in Somersby

Australia / EPA reptile park

20/7

Bushland is burned by fire like rain puddles in large puddles in Bilpin in the Blue Mountains

AAP / Reuters image

8/20

A staff member carrying koalas during a flash flood in Australia’s reptile park

Australian Reptile Park / AFP

09/20

A dust storm in Mullengudgery

Marcia Macmillan / AFP

10/20

A car submerged in Gold Coast

AP

11/20

Damaged cars parked outside the Australian National Film and Sound Archive after a hail storm hit Canberra

EPA

12/20

Hail the size of a golf ball in the House of Parliament

fake images

13/20

Aftermath of a hailstorm in the greenhouses of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in Canberra

EPA

14/20

A fallen tree sits on top of a car in Caringbah in Sydney. The storms in New South Wales left more than 2,200 homes without electricity

EPA

15/20

Greenhouse damage from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) in Canberra

EPA

16/20

Hail outside the House of Parliament in Canberra

Don Arthur / AFP

17/20

Storm clouds gather over Sydney Harbor

AFP through Getty

18/20

Hail covers vehicles in Canberra

AP

19/20

Flooded fields in Gold Coast

AP

20/20

An aerial view as the rain begins to fall on drought and the country devastated by fire near Tamworth

fake images

Australian actor Terry Serio tweeted: “You can’t do this! Low coal production due to air quality as a result of #AustraliaFires”

BHP has been subject to increasing scrutiny for its contribution to climate change. According to CDP, a nonprofit organization focused on climate change research, BHP is one of the top 20 producers of greenhouse gases since 1988. It is also the largest producer of coking coal, used in industrial processes, including production of steel.

Mel Evans, fossil fuel activist for Greenpeace United Kingdom, said the crisis should have made BHP think. “They could have observed forest fires, changed tactics and warned investors about the dangers of coal.”

“Instead, they have chosen to regret the fact that they cannot continue to feed the climate emergency as quickly as they would like. A more condemnatory accusation of the fossil fuel industry cannot be found.”

The BHP announcement came when Australian authorities warned that dangerous conditions could resume in the next few days, now that a brief period of torrential rains and flash floods is over.

Temperatures are forecast to rise in areas of the interior of the state of Victoria and neighboring South Australia on Wednesday.

Higher temperatures, combined with high winds, will potentially stoke existing forest fires, leading officials to declare “danger of extreme fire” in some areas.

“Tomorrow is real to us, extremely real,” Victorian emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp told reporters in Melbourne.

Since September, 29 people have been killed by fires and an area one third the size of Germany has been destroyed. It follows three years of drought that experts have linked to climate change.

Rachel Kennerley, a climate activist at Friends of the Earth, said: “Fossil fuel companies voluntarily ignored the climate crisis for decades, but perhaps production is affected by the smoke from forest fires will ultimately affect how important is that we stop burning fossil fuels.

“The Australian government needs to do more to combat the climate crisis, but here in the United Kingdom we need our own government to start linking words with actions.

“The ministers of the United Kingdom talk about our supposed role of global leadership in the advancement of coal, but what is done at home must align with what is said internationally. This means that there can be no approval for new coal mines in the UK. “

