Foreign civil decrees adopted in the UAE will now be applied in India

In its recent notification, the central government indicated that it would now recognize the United Arab Emirates as a reciprocal territory for the enforcement of civil judgments by the court.

The notification stated: “In the exercise of the powers conferred by explanation 1 to article 44A of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (5 of 1908), the central government hereby declares that the United Arab Emirates is a territory granting reciprocity for the purposes of said section. ”

The following courts of the United Arab Emirates to be superior courts of that territory, viz.

1 Federal Court-

a) Federal Supreme Court;

b) Federal, first instance and appeal courts in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah,

Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah;

2 local courts-

a) Abu Dhabi Judicial Department;

b) the courts of Dubai;

c) Ras Al Khaimah Judicial Department;

d) the courts of Abu Dhabi Global Markets;

e) Courts of the Dubai International Financial Center.

.