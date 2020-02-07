Ford shakes up management after giving a terrible outlook

Ford announced on Friday that it will replace its auto unit president three days after it announced disappointing results and earnings prospects that are dropping its stock.

The company replaced Joe Hinrichs, who had worked at Ford for 19 years and previously at General Motors. Jim Farley will serve as the company’s chief operating officer and report to CEO Jim Hackett. Previously, he was president of new business areas, technologies and strategies and oversaw the company’s efforts to switch to electric and self-drive vehicle manufacturing.

“Jim Farley is the right person to take on this important new role,” said Hackett. He said it was important that Ford accelerate the switch to electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company described Hinrichs’ retirement as retirement, but he is only 53 years old.

“I thank Joe for his tremendous leadership over the past two decades,” said Hackett. “Joe was instrumental in Ford’s ability to survive the Great Recession a decade ago without bankruptcy or taxpayer bailout.”

However, the company was affected when it recorded an unexpectedly high loss in the fourth quarter that essentially wiped out the company’s net income. Earnings before interest and taxes in the first quarter of this year would be $ 1.1 billion lower than the previous year’s $ 2.4 billion.

Hackett admitted the company’s results were not what Ford had promised.

“Our operational execution, which we normally do very well, was far from good enough,” he said. “We recognize, assume responsibility and have therefore made changes.”

The company is in the midst of a $ 11 billion restructuring plan that will take several years. However, this plan has raised concerns among investors and some analysts. In September, Moody’s downgraded Ford’s credit rating to junk bond status.

Ford shares fell 9.5% on Wednesday after Tuesday’s report. It again lost 1% on Thursday and had dropped another 2.6% on early trading Friday due to news of executive restructuring.