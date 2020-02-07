Ford shakes up management after giving a terrible outlook

Ford announced on Friday that it will replace the president of its auto unit three days after it announced disappointing earnings prospects and financial results, and its stock was falling.

The company replaced Joe Hinrichs, a 19-year-old Ford veteran who previously worked at General Motors. Jim Farley will serve as the company’s chief operating officer and report to CEO Jim Hackett. Previously, he was president of new companies, technology and strategy.

“Jim Farley is the right person to take on this important new role,” said Hackett, adding that it is important that Ford accelerate its move to electric and autonomous vehicles.

The changes will take effect on March 1st. The company has described Hinrichs’ retirement as retired despite being 53 years old.

“I thank Joe for his tremendous leadership over the past two decades,” said Hackett. “Joe was instrumental in Ford’s ability to survive the Great Recession a decade ago without bankruptcy or taxpayer bailout.”

The company was deeply hit when the fourth quarter saw a loss above expectations that essentially wiped out the full year profit. Earnings before interest and taxes in the first quarter of this year would be $ 1.1 billion lower than the previous year’s $ 2.4 billion.

Hackett admitted the company’s results were not what Ford had promised.

“Our operational execution, which we normally do very well, was far from good enough,” he said. “We recognize, assume responsibility and have therefore made changes.”

One of the problems Ford faces was the problematic restart of the Explorer SUV, one of its best-selling vehicles. Quality and production problems resulted in the model’s unit sales falling nearly 15% year over year in the fourth quarter. There have also been widespread reports of vehicle defects at dealerships.

Ford has also reported higher warranty costs following this launch, which is expected to impact earnings at least until the first quarter of 2020.

Hackett said Hinrichs is not responsible for the problem with the launch of the Explorer. “We share that with each other. It has nothing to do with it, ”he told reporters during a press conference on Friday.

Ford faces a number of similar challenges this year, including a new version of its best-selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup. the launch of the Bronco brand; and the debut of the Mustang Mach-E, an SUV that will be the only fully electric vehicle in the Ford range. Ford has already sold out the first edition of the Mach-E.

Hinrichs was the point at which the F-150 was redesigned from a steel to an aluminum body in 2014. This start was considered a success, especially since the key vehicle had to be changed radically.

During the press conference, questions were raised about the risks for Ford to lose Hinrichs ahead of the upcoming crucial starts.

“There’s no question Joe dominated the industrial side of the business,” said Hackett. But he added: “We have a very deep bank. I am very confident that we will not miss a beat. “

Hackett insisted that this move was part of a wider effort to push Ford into the next generation of vehicles faster. “I started working on this more than a year ago to see how a company like Ford could bridge the two epochs,” he said.

The company is in the midst of an aggressive $ 11 billion restructuring plan to sell money-losing entities, primarily overseas, and switch to the electric and self-driving vehicles of the future. This plan has raised concerns among investors and some analysts, especially since Ford has not revealed the details of its conversion. In September, Moody’s downgraded Ford’s credit rating to junk bond status.

Ford shares fell 9.5% on Wednesday after Tuesday’s financial results. It lost another 1% on Thursday and had dropped again by 1% on early Friday.

Therefore, Hackett is now forced to prove himself and soon also Ford’s shareholders.

Hackett was a relative newcomer to the company when he got the top job three years ago. A heavy share price led to the fall of his predecessor, company veteran Mark Fields. In the nearly three years Fields had the job, Ford stock fell 37%, and now it sank another 25% under Hackett.

The new electric car maker Tesla, a fraction of the size of Ford, is worth four times as much.

64-year-old Hackett said on Friday that he intends to continue as Ford CEO to oversee the transformation. However, he warned, “I will not speak for the board.”

With his promotion to COO Friday, Farley is clearly positioned as a likely successor to Hackett. Hackett may not have much time left to troubleshoot the problems the company is pursuing.