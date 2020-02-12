Ford is recalling over 240,000 vehicles to address the suspension problem

Ford is recalling over 240,000 SUVs and cars worldwide because a suspension part can break and increase the risk of accidents.

The recall relates to the Ford Flex, the Taurus police car, the Taurus SHO and the Lincoln MKT from the model years 2013 to 2018. Most of the recalled vehicles are in North America.

Ford says that if the suspension on the vehicles moves a lot, the back toes may break. Tie rods keep the rear suspension and tires stable on the sidewalk.

The company claims to not notice any accidents or injuries caused by the problem in this batch of recalled vehicles.

The dealers replace the toes on both sides with new ones that are stronger. The owners will be notified from March 2nd.

Ford remembers 1.3 million vehicles due to suspension and gearbox problems

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Quote:

Ford recalls over 240,000 vehicles to fix suspension problem (2020 February 12)

Retrieved February 12, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-ford-recalls-240k-vehicles-suspension.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.