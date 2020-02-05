For those in quarantine, there are Zumba classes, sandwiches, and hours of downtime

It’s a beautiful morning at March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, California. A handful of people are out and about on the site, including 27-year-old Jarred Evans. After his morning run, Evans can use his laptop to settle in the hotel where he is and do some work for his business. If he were so inclined, he could even go to a zumba or kickboxing course to pass the time. Most of the time, however, he and everyone else stays in the hotel to himself.

After all, they are in quarantine.

Evans and 194 others were evacuated on a charter flight from Wuhan on January 28 to escape the fast-spreading corona virus that killed hundreds and killed the world community.

Evans Flug passengers are one of several groups of Americans evacuated from Wuhan. So far, around 500 Americans have been carried out of the country on charter flights.

Groups of Americans arriving from China were taken to military bases, hotels, or other locations to wait for a 72-hour legally required wait.

From there it is a long and sometimes monotonous waiting game. March Air Base evacuees are not subject to a schedule, except for meal times, twice-daily medical exams, and morning meetings with health officials.

Two weeks in the balance

The 195 people on Evan’s flight were taken to their quarantine at March Air Base, one of the five military bases currently used for such purposes. A few hours after your arrival. A passenger on the flight was caught leaving the base, prompting the CDC to extend its quarantine.

So Evans and some of his evacuation colleagues waste the hours until their two-week period ends.

“Everyone is doing pretty well. People understand that quarantine is necessary, ”Evans tells CNN. “They do a good job, keep us busy and give us everything we need.” On-site case managers from the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) were able to send Evans laptop so he could work. Quarantined children have been given toys to play with and can take part in organized activities to burn their nervous energy.

However, the evacuees cannot leave the base. No one else lives in the hotel where they are staying. And every day takes place under the watchful eye of the health authorities.

“We are examined medically twice a day – in the morning and in the evening. The temperature is checked in the morning, ”says Evans. “We meet at 10 a.m. every day. It is with some of the medical officers who are based here, and also with the (ACF) case managers. “

The clerks are there to take care of the needs of the evacuees, whether they are practical, like a work laptop, or more oriented towards mental health.

Citizens under federal quarantines are entitled to basic needs such as food and medical care. Evans says the food is nothing special, but it’s enough and it’s free. Breakfast usually consists of eggs, sausage and a muffin, and lunch can be a sandwich with french fries and a cucumber.

Play the waiting game

Evans, who played soccer at the University of Cincinnati, moved to Wuhan two years ago to play soccer for the Wuhan Berserkers of the Chinese National Football League.

He faces a decision that many other evacuees are likely to make: where to stay in the States while Wuhan fights the deadly virus that has emerged within its borders? Evans lives in Miami, but is originally from New York City, where he owns and operates a carpool. He’ll probably stay with his family if he can go.

Once the quarantine is over, officials have offered to bring evacuees to Los Angeles International Airport so they can board a flight and return to their lives.

Until then, evacuees in the hotel can speak to their families as often as they like. Evans says his family is not necessarily worried and is just waiting. “As long as I’m in a good mood when I speak to (my family), you’re in a good mood,” says Evans.

“We stay to ourselves in the evening,” says Evans. “We usually eat and then go back to our rooms and do our own thing. People just want to get out of here and to their families. Everyone respects each other. “

“No group hugs or shaking hands,” he adds.

Leave a ghost town behind

A two-week quarantine may seem exaggerated for a disease that is still widespread in mainland China, but the Wuhan coronavirus has reached exponential rates since it was first detected in early December 2019. The virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and countries. Territories and governments around the world have taken similar evacuation measures to take their citizens home and ensure that the virus does not affect their coasts.

Evans says there was no panic when he left Wuhan. There were no cars on the road. No people outside.

There was nothing.

“It’s still a ghost town,” he says.

He has spoken to friends who are still in Wuhan and they say that people only try to remain civilized while enduring the quarantine. First, says Evans, the scene in Wuhan was messy. But now most people stay in their homes hoping that their food and supplies stocks will survive the worst.

In comparison, spending a few days in a Southern California hotel seems like a low price for health and safety.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the type of flight Evans returned to the United States. He and his fellow passengers flew to March Air Reserve Base on a charter flight. On-site clerks are from the CDC. They come from the administration for children and families.