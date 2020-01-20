Shweta Tiwari wins the heart for portraying a lively and rugged Guneet in Sony TV’s daily soap, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, unlike her daring character in the digital debut Hum Tum Aur Them. Ask her what made her go back to the small screen after such a long time, and she has no reservations to acknowledge that she was being driven by money!

In her recent interaction, Shweta said she must always be on the road to provide her children with a quality life and also to lead the house. Speaking to the Bombay Times about her last interaction, former competitor Bigg Boss was quoted and said, “I’m the only earned member in the house. I needed to go back to work to pay the bills and take care of my children. Nowadays, everything is expensive and savings can be managed by naked him. For the whole life I want to give to my children, I will have to get out of the house and work hard. So I went back to TV. “

Shweta admitted she would love her phase of motherhood and care for 2 lives with all love and care! However, she quickly reveals that her daughter Palak has no intention of raising her own children. “I love the feeling that I am the mother who carries life in me and the connection between two lives. But I also know a lot of people who have opted for a conventional pregnancy, and others who don’t want children at all. I understand why many young people are leaving motherhood given the current situation in our world. So when Palak says, “Mom, I don’t want to have children,” I tell her it’s okay. “

The daily soap with Varun Badola and Anjali Tatrari alongside Shweta revolves around the life of one father, his hard and independent daughter, and their latest and divorced neighbor Guneet. Shweta’s digital debut, Hum Tum Aur Them, paired her opposite actor Akshay Oberoi.

