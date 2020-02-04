For the WHO, Morocco has the technical skills to detect the new corona virus

DR
After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new corona virus to be a global emergency, this week said that Morocco has the technical skills to detect the deadly virus.
In a press release published on its website, the UN agency said that “the required packages were sent to the country in sufficient quantity and that a larger supply is expected to be delivered within two or three weeks”.
The World Health Organization “supports Morocco in preparing for a possible spread of the virus, by providing tests and other forms of technical support as part of the implementation of its national anti-virus monitoring plan”.
At least 427 people have died as a result of the corona virus and 20,000 others have been infected worldwide. For the record, 167 Moroccan nationals, who were evacuated from China earlier in February, are currently being quarantined.
Article amended on: 2020.02.04 17h36