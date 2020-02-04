For the WHO, Morocco has the technical skills to detect the new corona virus

DR

After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new corona virus to be a global emergency, this week said that Morocco has the technical skills to detect the deadly virus.

In a press release published on its website, the UN agency said that “the required packages were sent to the country in sufficient quantity and that a larger supply is expected to be delivered within two or three weeks”.

The World Health Organization “supports Morocco in preparing for a possible spread of the virus, by providing tests and other forms of technical support as part of the implementation of its national anti-virus monitoring plan”.

At least 427 people have died as a result of the corona virus and 20,000 others have been infected worldwide. For the record, 167 Moroccan nationals, who were evacuated from China earlier in February, are currently being quarantined.