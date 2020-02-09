For the Oscars, Leslie Jones will vote Black for everyone

In 2017 on the red carpet of the Emmy Issa Rae was asked for whom she would take root during that evening’s ceremony: “I’m looking for, uh, everybody’s black.” Rae replied, “I’m betting on black tonight.” The interview was quickly circulating on the internet and, as is to be expected, many white people are ashamed of Twitter by trying to paint Rae’s remarks as racist, which really only limited it understanding showed many white people have about what racism actually is.

Now, just three years later, the energy that Rae brought to the red carpet that evening seems alive and well, and lives on in Leslie Jones, who share a similar feeling while talking about who she would vote for this year’s Oscars race.

“Cub, I just finished voting for the Oscars. It didn’t take long because there were no black people on it, “Jones posted on Twitter and Instagram,” So I voted for @cynthiaerivo and abstained from the rest of the vote. “She wrote, ending with the hashtag #moreblackpeopleplease.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=instagram-B8SiOWinMiZ&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="instagram-B8SiOWinMiZ" data-recommended="false" width="598" height="676" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

The post yielded 1,700 responses before Jones deactivated them on Instagram, making it quickly clear that she had also voted in favor Gabrielle Union produced the Haarl Liefde project after commentators pointed out that she might have missed an opportunity to do so.

Jones was one of the 683 new voting members who were invited to the Academy after the 2015 ceremony, which was protested with the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. It was the second year in a row that the Oscars had failed to name color actors, which led both Spike Lee and Jada Pinkett Smith refrain from attending protest. This year there are a total of five black nominees, a low of three years for the Oscars, and Cynthia Erivo is the only non-white actor nominated in an acting category.

Just as Rae’s comments from (mostly white) people inspired the internet, Jones’s messages also make people talking, and frankly, great. The Academy had to add 683 new members in an effort to bring diversity to its voting body, and if this is how one of its new members is pursuing their goal of trying to diversify the art that is being celebrated during tonight’s ceremony, I would say that is a step in the right direction. (People)

This season of Project Runway is one of the more dramatic seasons in recent memory, especially since I know that a season is being broadcast at all. Certainly, that has largely to do with Karlie Kloss asked to stay with her in-laws Jarred and Ivanka, but there are a few other facts that I have also picked up. For example, last week (or the previous one), Just as a participant Brittany Allen would be voted on by jury members, designer Christian Siriano, who is also a mentor in season 17 of the show, used his “Siriano Save” to prevent it from being eliminated. Really inspiring.

I don’t know how many of them he gets a season, but maybe he should have saved it for his own fashion show last Thursday, where a fight in the front row broke out.

“There was a fist fight. People threw punches and drove the celebrities away. People fought for seats, and all these extra video teams tried to film the show, “a source told page Six. Although no one was injured and it seems that the rest of the show went smoothly, this would definitely not be my first choice of ways to kick off my NYFW.

Despite all the commotion at the top of the show, it seems that at the end everyone in the front row was excited again. Like Coco Rocha Siriano’s last glance ran down the runway, Leslie Jones stood up to celebrate the collection and Rocha’s walk. (Page six)

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=instagram-B8PpXUxBUbs&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="instagram-B8PpXUxBUbs" data-recommended="false" width="598" height="676" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Laura Dern discovering that she is Gay Rights at the Independent Spirit Awards is the best thing that ever happened to me, and also with Laura Dern.

<noscript><iframe src="https://jezebel.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-1226308553079709702&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-1226308553079709702" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

Janelle Monáe clarifies her #IAmNonbinary tweet (NewNowNext)

clarifies her #IAmNonbinary tweet (NewNowNext) Bill Cosby tweeted Snoop Dogg from prison (Bossip)

tweeted from prison (Bossip) Pamela Anderson The twelve-day marriage ended via SMS (page six)

The twelve-day marriage ended via SMS (page six) Princess Beatrice and Eugenie step in for Meghan and Harry, do you think anyone will notice? (Page six)

and step in for Meghan and Harry, do you think anyone will notice? (Page six) Crystal Smith deleted photos from Ne-Yo from her Instagram, which probably means they are getting a divorce (Bossip)

deleted photos from from her Instagram, which probably means they are getting a divorce (Bossip) Luke Evans and his boyfriend are cute and also Instagram officially (Just Jared)

.