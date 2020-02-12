For the first time in nine years, two nation states face each other in Syria

Syria’s curse, as its conflict slowly boils toward the first decade, has always been the way new forces enter the war when it looked like exhaustion could slow everyone down.

But in the last week there has been a more drastic development that has been lost in the face of the seemingly endless violence. Two of the most influential actors there – Turkey and the Syrian regime – have stopped fighting purely through proxy and have instead started attacking directly.

It’s a seismic development: Turkish troops are repeatedly killed by Syrian forces, and then Ankara demands revenge for the men of Bashar al-Assad. The expectation has always been that Moscow – Assad’s energetic, long-term supporter, but also the fair weather and the clumsy new friend of NATO member Turkey – would step in and negotiate a break. Despite repeated calls between Ankara and Moscow, this has not yet happened. And maybe not.

Instead, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the possibility of clashes between Russian and Turkish fighter planes in the distressed province of Idlib.

“Airplanes that hit civilian centers in Idlib can no longer fly freely,” Erdogan warned on Wednesday. By this he means Russian planes behind a large part of the indiscriminate bombing of civilians in the tiny enclave (Russia has refused to attack civilians and claims that extremists use them as human shields).

He has also threatened to leave the fight to Syrian regime forces outside of Idlib. Much of this is Erdogan’s loud barking, but he even surprised his allies with his bite when he opposed the US allies in the fight against ISIS – the Syrian Kurds – last year.

Idlib is the terrible last wound of the Syrian civil war: up to four million civilians are trapped in a tiny area that was partially defended and infiltrated by al-Qaeda-loyal extremist rebels. Western intelligence agencies see these extremists as a tangible, immediate threat, but they don’t really know how to deal with it. Moscow and Damascus believe they are doing this, trying to recapture the area, bombing everyone, including the hospitals, and pushing the whole problem north to Turkey.

Assad’s forces have killed Turkish troops more than once and Turkey has struck back. These were direct clashes, not the proxy wars we usually see, in which militias loyal to both sides inflict deniable wounds.

It’s “a whole new level of conflict between states,” said Charles Lister, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute. “Given Erdogan’s domestic considerations, there is still little to see on the horizon other than an escalation.”

Lister said the humanitarian crisis was “completely unprecedented and will definitely get worse”, adding that the possibility that Turkey would have to take in some of the displaced cannot rule out further refugee traffic to Europe.

For those who live in hell for years, even apocalyptic has an advantage. Ahmad al-Abdo, 34, fled north from the Syrian regime in the past few weeks and said, “Anything that prevents the Syrian regime from bombing people is a good thing, but I am not sure that Turkey is all will use their power for this. “

You have heard these promises before. “Syrians have no friends,” said al-Abdo. “Sometimes the interests of other countries cross with ours. I think that’s the case now, but that’s it. “

Major Yousef Hamoud, a spokesman for the Turkish-backed Syrian rebels, called the Turkish military “acts of liberation to help the Syrian people. Hopefully this will keep the Syrian regime from driving people away. “

On its long southern border, Erdogan fluctuates between a number of appalling possibilities. Her logic for attacking the Syrian Kurds last year was that she had to fight a group that she saw as an existential terrorist threat, but also a refuge for Syrian refugees. It was only partially successful. It wants to curb the flow of refugees in the west around Idlib, but it also knows that it needs some control over areas where al-Qaida could pose a long-term threat.

Foreign Policy Research Institute’s Aaron Stein said: “People keep trying to attribute a coherent endgame to Turkey. You just don’t have one. “

A number of agreements signed with Russian help have given Turkey time, Stein added, and may have delayed this escalation in the past 500 days. But in the end, he said, “Turkey has to do something. They have taken care to leave Russia room for dialogue and to put the bulk of their messages on the (Syrian) regime and its actions. “

According to Stein, however, there is little chance that Russia will help. Moscow does not want to withdraw its armed forces – or Syrian troops – which means that Turkey has to risk killing Russians if it attacks the Syrian armed forces more directly. “Ankara’s options in this area range from poor to miserable,” said Stein.

Much of Turkey’s poor position stems from its decision to oppose its western allies and attack the Syrian Kurds last year. Stein concluded: “Ankara has isolated itself from its western allies, has formed a partnership with Russia, which should always end with Moscow’s call for Turkey to surrender, and there is no answer to the serious crisis. Turkey doesn’t have good options. “

And so a conflict that has faced almost every possibility of violence in the past nine years must now deal openly with the as yet unrecognizable consequences of a state struggle and the troubling new chapter that could usher in.