For the first extension of the cabinet, Yediyurappa grabs his top 10 defectors-turned-BJP MLAs to reward them berths

Bengaluru: As many as 10 BJP MLAs, all those who passed away from Congress and JDS, would be introduced Thursday as Karnataka ministers as Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa first expands his cabinet to fulfill his promise of ministerial berths to all rebel members.

The oath would take place at 10.30 am in the Raj Bhavan when 10 out of 11 rebel legislators – Ramesh Jarkhiholi, Anand Singh, BC Patil, K Sudhakar, Narayana Gowda, ST Somasekhar, Bhairati Basavaraj, Gopalaiah, Shivaram Hebbar and Sreemanth Patil – will be housed in cabinet quality posts.

The rebellion rebellion in July last year led to the collapse of the coalition ministry of the Congress JDS, paving the way for the formation of the BJP government. There are currently 18 ministers, including the head minister, in the cabinet with a sanctioned strength of 34. Sixteen berths are available.

The Chief Minister announced on Sunday that 13 BJP leaders, including the 10 MLAs that had passed from Congress and the JD (S), would take an oath on Thursday.

Mahesh Kumathalli, who left the congress to become a member of the BJP and won the recent byelection, will not become a minister. Yediyurappa said Wednesday: “It is difficult to make him (Kumathalli) minister now. I will call him and discuss with him. We will try to give him another responsibility.” The prime minister had already promised them ministerial berths.

