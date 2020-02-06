For some Lynchburg students, a scholarship made the difference between going to college and going to college

LYNCHBURG, VA. (WFXR) – For the Central Virginia Community College freshman, Isaiah Rose, the college’s rapid costs prevented him from graduating.

“I wasn’t too motivated for college when I was in my senior year, but when they announced the Promise scholarship, it was a unique opportunity.”

The Lynchburg Beacon of Hope Promise Fellowship covers the cost of attending Central Virginia Community College or the equivalent at a local four-year college.

“It paves the way for our future,” said Rose, “and without it it would be much more difficult to get out of our community.”

In essence, half of his college time is free, which means he has a huge financial burden before moving on to a four-year school.

“I plan to switch to VCU to continue software engineering.”

This is the first year the scholarship has been awarded to Lynchburg students, and Rose is one of over 200 benefiting from it.

“The word opportunity is the big word in this whole thing,” said Laura Hamilton, managing director of Lynchburg Beacon of Hope. Access things that you might not have had a chance of, the whole success is yours. We’re just kind of on the rise. “

Lynchburg philanthropists George and Cinda Hurt donated $ 500,000 to the grant.

Listening to recipients today showed them that it was money well spent.

“I think it’s important because what they said would probably not make any progress without it,” said George Hurt important to me. “