For cheaper solar cells, the thinner is actually better

Certification: Public Sector CC0

The cost of solar panels has fallen over the last few years, making solar installations much higher than expected. But with most of the potential cost-saving areas already pushed to the extreme, further cost reductions are becoming increasingly difficult to find.

Now, researchers at MIT and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have outlined a path to further reduce costs, this time by slimming down the silicon cells themselves.

Thinner silicon cells have been explored before, especially about twelve years ago, when the cost of silicon peaked due to a lack of supply. However, this approach encountered some difficulties: Silicon plates were very fragile and fragile, which resulted in unacceptable levels of damage during the production process and had a lower yield. Researchers say that there are now ways to start addressing these challenges through the use of better handling equipment and some recent developments in solar cell architecture.

The new findings are detailed in an article in the journal Energy and environmental science, co-author of MIT postdoc Zhe Liu, engineering professor Tonio Buonassisi, and five others at MIT and NREL.

Researchers describe their approach as “techno-economic”, stressing that at this point economic considerations are just as important as technological ones to achieve further improvements in the affordability of solar panels.

Today, 90% of global solar panels are made of crystalline silicon, and the industry continues to grow at a rate of about 30% per year, researchers say. Today’s silicon photovoltaic cells, the heart of these solar panels, are made of 160 microns thick silicon tiles, but with improved handling methods, researchers suggest that this could be shaved up to 100 microns – and ultimately only 40 microns less. required only a quarter of silicon for a given panel size.

This could not only reduce the cost of individual panels, they say, but more importantly could allow the solar panels to expand rapidly. This is because the expansion can be limited by the limits on how quickly new plants can be made to produce silicon crystal rods that are then sliced ​​into salami to make wafers. These plants, which are generally separate from the solar cell production units themselves, tend to be vigorous and time-consuming to manufacture, which could lead to a congestion on the rate of expansion of solar collector production. Reducing tile thickness could potentially alleviate this problem, the researchers say.

The study examined the performance levels of the four variants of solar cell architecture, including PERC cells (passive transmitter and rear contactor) and other high performance advanced technologies, comparing their performance to different thickness levels. The team found that there was in fact a slight decrease in efficiency to 40 microns, using today’s improved manufacturing processes.

“We see that there is this area (of graphs of performance vs. thickness) where profitability is flat,” Liu says, “and so is the area where you could save money.” Because of these developments in cellular architecture, he says, “we’ve really started to see that it’s time to rethink the cost benefits.”

Changing huge panel units to fit thinner wafers will be a time-consuming and expensive process, but the analysis shows that the benefits can outweigh the costs, Liu says. It will take time to develop the necessary equipment and procedures to allow for the thinnest material, but with existing technology, he says, “it should be relatively simple to reach 100 micrometers”, which would already provide some significant savings. Further improvements in technology, such as better detection of microcrystals before they are deployed, could help reduce the thickness further.

In the future, the thickness could potentially be reduced to just 15 microns, he says. New technologies developed directly with a thin silicon wafer instead of cutting them from a larger cylinder could help further thinning, he says.

The development of thin silicon has received little attention in recent years because the price of silicon has fallen from its previous peak. But because of the cost reductions already made in solar cell efficiency and elsewhere in the solar collector production process and supply chain, the cost of silicon is still a factor that can make a difference, he says.

“Efficiency can only increase by a few percentage points, so if you want to make further improvements, thickness is the way to go,” Buonassisi says. But the conversion will require large capital investments for full growth.

The purpose of this study, he says, is to provide a roadmap for those who might be planning on expanding on solar technologies. Making the path “concrete and tangible,” he says, can help companies integrate it into their design. “There’s a path,” he says. “It’s not easy, but there is a path. And for the first shifters, the advantage is important.”

What may be needed, he says, is for the various key players in the industry to come together and develop a specific set of steps forward and agreed standards, as the IC industry did early to allow this industry to boom. “That would be really transformative,” he says.

Andre Augusto, an associate researcher at Arizona State University who was not affiliated with the research, says that “the production of silicon and tile refineries is the most capex required as part of the solar collector manufacturing process. extension, tile feed can be a problem. Partially solving this problem, you can build more trays per machine without significantly increasing the hat. “He adds that” thinner wafers can offer performance benefits in certain climates, “and perform better in warmer conditions.

Gregory Wilson, a renewable energy analyst at Gregory Wilson Consulting who was not involved in the project, said: “The effect of reducing the amount of silicon used in stem cells would be very significant, as the paper points out. The capital needed to scale up the photovoltaic industry to the multiple terawatt scale required by the problem of climate change. needed to produce high efficiency cells is very energy intensive. “

Wilson adds that “major manufacturers of photovoltaic cells and modules need to hear from credible groups, such as Professor Buonassisi’s at MIT, as they will make this shift when they can clearly see the economic benefits.”

Flexible thinking in silicon solar cells

More information:

Zhe Liu et al. Review of thin silicon for photovoltaics: a techno-economic perspective, Energy and environmental science (2019). DOI: 10.1039 / C9EE02452B

Provided by

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

This story was kindly republished by MIT News (web.mit.edu/newsoffice/), a popular site that covers news about MIT research, innovation, and teaching.

Reference:

For cheaper solar cells, the thinner is actually better (2020, January 27)

retrieved on January 27, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-cheaper-solar-cells-thinner.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.