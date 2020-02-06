For Armadas de Estados Unidos un nuevo tipo de arma nuclear vista como clave para contrarrestar a Rusia

Washington (CNN) – Las Fuerzas Armadas de EE.UU. A nuclear action is being carried out on submarines, which is considered fundamental to the fight against nuclear weapons.

There are various ways of managing administration, the embargo and nuclear conflict management.

“La Marina de EE. UU. The launch of the W76-2 series by John Rood, which is crucial for defending against political decisions and for communication with the martyr, is currently taking place.

The Nueva Arma Nuclear W-76 is a pre-existing Nueva Arma Nueva Arma Nueva and a pre-existing Nueva Arma W-76 de Estados Unidos.

The nuclear and nuclear options are confirmed as of the effective date of the President and the confirmation of a CNN function for the effective date.

Las Nuevas Ojivas, the Primera Arma Nueva de EE. UU. en décadas, se produjeron por primera vez en febrero del año pasado.

El arma menos poderosa se solicitó en la Revisión de la Postura Nuclear de la administración Trump de 2018, que advirtió que adversarios podrían creer que podrían usar un arma nuclear más pequeña contra EE. UU. o sus aliados sin temor a que EE. UU. lanzaran represalias nucleares debido a que las armas estadounidenses son desproporcionadamente más destructivas.

“Expandir las opciones nucleares flexables de EE. UU. Ahora, para incluir opciones de baja potencia, it importante para la preservación de la disuasión creíble contra la agresión regional. Nuclear power plant operation is a guarantee that does not entail potential and potential nuclear power plant restrictions that are likely to result in nuclear operations. Posted by Postura Nuclear in 2018.

The plan to change the existing and missing submarine programming licenses for $ 50 million.

Cada submarino solo transportaría algunos de estos nuevos misiles, armados principalmente con misiles estratégicos de mayor alcance.

“A regular review of the nuclear power plants is carried out and the update of the nuclear power plants is carried out based on the review of the nuclear power plant mail in 2018”, which describes the function of the OTAN and the CNN.

You can provide the data necessary for the review of the results in relation to the conclusion of the possible accidents, the review of Russia and the review of the nuclear accidents in relation to the review of the results in relation to the accidents in relation to the review of the results to enter the accidents related to the company. “

At the top of the list is “Demuestra a los adversarios potenciales que el empleo nuclear limitado no tiene ninguna ventaja porque”.

The president of the Casa Democrática, Adam Smith, from Washington, has made the decision to choose the “Equivocada y Peligrosa”.

“The despliegue de esta ojiva no hace nada para que los estadounidenses estén más seguros. In cambio, it despliegue desestabilizador aumenta aún más el potencial de error de cálculo durante una crisis ”, agregó.

Here you will find a list of the most important nuclear weapons reserves (Tácticas), Menos Poderosas and Destructivas (weapons of destruction) and the most important poses (poses).

Algae bombs for “engraved” B61 nuclear weapons as Antiguas have been found, which can be considered to be significantly susceptible to submarines.

Suspicion of a change in the capacity and scope of the area and air cargo, as well as nuclear measures, was imposed on the basis of Vipin Narang, the professor and the assessment by the economic police.

General John Hyten, Vice President of the Mayor of Estado Conjunto, dijo a CNN el martes and submarinos también ofrecen una opción de respuesta más rápida que los aviones.

“More information, it’s an actuary that deals with the submarine and responds immediately, and it’s a bombing of the car and the people who are at sea and want to have it,” Dijo.

Algunos han criticado que EE. UU. You can reduce the number of nuclear weapons and discuss the number of nuclear weapons to reduce the number of menus required to use nuclear weapons.

“Escribimos para solicitar respetuosamente que el Congreso” Trump de nuevas ojivas nucleares de “baja potencia” nuevas y más utilizables para misiles Tridente. No hay tales and construirlas haría que Estados Unidos sea menos seguro. Las llamadas armas de “baja potencia”, son una puerta de entrada a la catástrofe nuclear y no deben buscarse ”, escribió en 2018 un grupo de exfuncionarios, including exsecretario de Estado George Schultz and exsecretario de Defensa William Perry.

Un problema es que mezclar armas de bajo y muy alto rendimiento en el mismo barco hace que sea imposible par rusia o cualquier adversario saber lo que se avecina, dijo Narang a CNN.

“It is recommended that you send a message only once to stop the message from being transported.” And it sends a message that is sent no more than one message to Antes de Tomar Represalias.

“Entonces tienes un sistema que nunca puedes usar porque te compra una guerra nuclear estratégica. Y si nunca puedes usarlo realmente, y los rusos lo saben, no puedes disuadir lo que quieres ”, dijo Narang.

The embargo is “No estoy de acuerdo con esa evaluación”.

“The entire nuclear arsenal nuclear Hoy es Menor Que Antes” despliegue de esta arma, agregó.