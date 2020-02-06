For $ 700,000 worth of shark fin seized at Miami airport

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – No less than 1400 pounds of shark fins were confiscated during an inspection at the Miami International Airport cargo facility, and the federal authorities call this one of the largest shark fin attacks in the country.

The shark fins, with an estimated value of $ 700,000, are stored in a warehouse on Northwest 82nd Avenue.

Authorities said they were seized on January 24.

“The shipment is from South America and was en route in the US on its way to a final destination in Asia,” said Eva Lara of the American Fish and Wildlife Service.

During a joint investigation, the American Fish and Wildlife Service and the US Customs and Border Protection were informed that someone was smuggling the fins on a commercial aircraft.

Some fins come from protected species such as hammerhead sharks, thresher and silky.

“Fins are cut off while the animal is alive and the disintegrated body is discarded overboard,” Lara said. “The shark sinks to the bottom of the ocean and stifles slowly.”

The animal abuse aspect is not the only reason why the federal authorities are trying to stop the practice of shark finning.

“An estimated 1 million sharks are killed every year for their fins,” Lara said. “Shark populations have declined by up to 90 percent in some species over the past 15 years.”

Shark finning is illegal in the US, but it is legal elsewhere in the world.

In China, for example, shark fin soup is considered a delicacy.

“Studies will tell you that there is no scientific evidence that shark fin soup has medicinal benefits for people,” said US Customs and Border Protection Zach Mann.

So far, no arrests have been made in this case, but the federal authorities are investigating to find out who was responsible for finning sharks in the sale, shipment and reception.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.

